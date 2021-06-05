Conner O'Malley's biography: what is known about Aidy Bryant’s husband?
Conner O'Malley is an actor, comedian, and writer most known for his work on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He is also famous for being Aidy Bryant's husband. Conner and his wife Aidy are both comedians and have been married since 2018.
Conner is also very popular on various social media platforms and has his self-titled channel on YouTube. Since 2016, he's been posting videos on his YouTube account on a regular basis.
Profile summary
Full name: Conner O'Malley
Date of birth: 20th December 1986
Age: 34 years (as of 2021)
Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
- Current residence: New York City
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Unknown
- Gender: Male
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Height in feet: 5 ft 7 in
- Height in centimetres: 170 cm
- Weight in kilograms: 68 Kgs
- Weight lbs: 150 lbs
- Body measurements in inches: 37-34-36 inches
- Body measurements in centimetres: 93-86-96 cm
- Chest size: 37 in (93 cm)
- Waist size: 34 in (86cm)
- Biceps: 15 in (38cm)
- Shoe size: 10
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Grayish Blue
Siblings: Kevin and Sean O'Malley
Marital status: Married
Spouse: Aidy Bryant
Conner O'Malley's college: University of Chicago
Occupation: Comedy, writer, and actor
Net worth: $2.6 Million
Conner O'Malley's biography
Conner O'Malley was born on 20th December 1986. He was raised along with his siblings named Kevin and Sean O'Malley.
Where is Conner O'Malley from?
The comedian hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Career summary
O'Malley began his comedy career by uploading his comic videos on Vine. His fans quickly loved his videos, and soon he began to gain more attention.
As a result of his fame, he was hired to work as a Late Night with Seth Meyers writer. He also occasionally performed on the show.
He has also written for Joe Pera Talks with You and the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.
As an actor, O'Malley has been featured in several television shows. He debuted in the film industry in 2012 when he appeared in the television show Touch 'n Dix.
Conner O'Malley's movies and TV shows
Below is a complete list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
Movies
- 2016: Joe Pera Helps You Find the Perfect Christmas Tree as Mike Melsky
- 2020: Palm Springs as Randy
TV shows
- 2012: Touch 'n Dix as Producer
- 2013 - 2014: The Chris Gethard Show: Public Access
- 2013–2017: The Chris Gethard Show
- 2014–2016: Late Night with Seth Meyers as Gørbøn Hausinfrud / Stink Mouth PigMan / Insurance Sheriff /...
- 2014: Louie as Young Louie
- 2014: Chicago Rats
- 2015: The Awesomes (Voice)
- 2015: Broad City as Chris
- 2015–2016: The Special Without Brett Davis as David
- 2016: Horace and Pete as Eric
- 2016:The Characters as Pointer brother
- 2016: Little Banks on Wall Street as Sanders
- 2017: At Home with Amy Sedaris as Guanog
- 2017: The Chris Gethard Show
- 2018: Detroiters as Trevor
- 2018: The Shivering Truth (Voice)
- 2018–2020: Joe Pera Talks with You as Mike Melsky
- 2019: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson as Robby Star
- 2019-2020: Shrill as Reggie
- 2020: Search Party as Chris
- 2020-2021: Shrill as Reggie
- 2021: Please Enjoy Your Stay as The concierge
Who is Conner O'Malley's wife?
Conner is married to Aidy Bryant, a comedian best known for her work on Saturday Night Live. How did Aidy Bryant meet Conner O'Malley? Aidy Bryant and Conner O'Malley first met at the Annoyance Theater in Chicago in 2008 and started dating since then.
In October 2016, Aidy revealed about their engagement during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
After ten years of dating, Aidy announced her wedding with her fiance Conner via her Instagram account. Aidy and Conner exchanged their vows at Cedar Lake Estate in New York.
On their wedding day, Aidy Bryant's husband wore a blue suit with a matching tie. Aidy, on the other hand, wore a white lace knee-length gown and carried a bouquet of white and pink flowers. Conner O'Malley and Aidy Bryant are currently living a happy married life.
Physical appearance
Conner is 5 ft and 7 in ( 170 cm) tall and weighs 68 Kgs ( 150 lbs ). The actor has greyish-blue eyes and brown hair.
Conner O'Malley is one of the most talented comedians in the entertainment industry.
