Conner O'Malley's biography: what is known about Aidy Bryant’s husband?

Conner O'Malley is an actor, comedian, and writer most known for his work on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He is also famous for being Aidy Bryant's husband. Conner and his wife Aidy are both comedians and have been married since 2018.

Comedian Conner O'Malley performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on November 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Conner is also very popular on various social media platforms and has his self-titled channel on YouTube. Since 2016, he's been posting videos on his YouTube account on a regular basis.

Profile summary

Full name: Conner O'Malley

Conner O'Malley Date of birth: 20th December 1986

20th December 1986 Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Current residence : New York City

: New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Unknown

Unknown Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Height in feet: 5 ft 7 in

5 ft 7 in Height in centimetres: 170 cm

170 cm Weight in kilograms: 68 Kgs

68 Kgs Weight lbs: 150 lbs

150 lbs Body measurements in inches: 37-34-36 inches

37-34-36 inches Body measurements in centimetres: 93-86-96 cm

93-86-96 cm Chest size: 37 in (93 cm)

37 in (93 cm) Waist size: 34 in (86cm)

34 in (86cm) Biceps: 15 in (38cm)

15 in (38cm) Shoe size: 10

10 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Grayish Blue

Grayish Blue Siblings: Kevin and Sean O'Malley

Kevin and Sean O'Malley Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant Conner O'Malley's college: University of Chicago

University of Chicago Occupation: Comedy, writer, and actor

Comedy, writer, and actor Net worth: $2.6 Million

Conner O'Malley's biography

Conner O'Malley was born on 20th December 1986. He was raised along with his siblings named Kevin and Sean O'Malley.

Where is Conner O'Malley from?

The comedian hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Career summary

O'Malley began his comedy career by uploading his comic videos on Vine. His fans quickly loved his videos, and soon he began to gain more attention.

As a result of his fame, he was hired to work as a Late Night with Seth Meyers writer. He also occasionally performed on the show.

Conner O'Malley during a skit on January 5, 2015. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

He has also written for Joe Pera Talks with You and the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.

As an actor, O'Malley has been featured in several television shows. He debuted in the film industry in 2012 when he appeared in the television show Touch 'n Dix.

Conner O'Malley's movies and TV shows

Below is a complete list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Movies

2016: Joe Pera Helps You Find the Perfect Christmas Tree as Mike Melsky

as Mike Melsky 2020: Palm Springs as Randy

TV shows

2012: Touch 'n Dix as Producer

as Producer 2013 - 2014: The Chris Gethard Show: Public Access

2013–2017: The Chris Gethard Show

2014–2016: Late Night with Seth Meyers as Gørbøn Hausinfrud / Stink Mouth PigMan / Insurance Sheriff /...

as Gørbøn Hausinfrud / Stink Mouth PigMan / Insurance Sheriff /... 2014: Louie as Young Louie

as Young Louie 2014: Chicago Rats

2015: The Awesomes (Voice)

(Voice) 2015: Broad City as Chris

as Chris 2015–2016: The Special Without Brett Davis as David

as David 2016: Horace and Pete as Eric

as Eric 2016: The Characters as Pointer brother

as Pointer brother 2016: Little Banks on Wall Street as Sanders

as Sanders 2017: At Home with Amy Sedaris as Guanog

as Guanog 2017: The Chris Gethard Show

2018: Detroiters as Trevor

as Trevor 2018: The Shivering Truth (Voice)

(Voice) 2018–2020: Joe Pera Talks with You as Mike Melsky

as Mike Melsky 2019: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson as Robby Star

as Robby Star 2019-2020: Shrill as Reggie

as Reggie 2020: Search Party as Chris

as Chris 2020-2021: Shrill as Reggie

as Reggie 2021: Please Enjoy Your Stay as The concierge

Who is Conner O'Malley's wife?

Conner is married to Aidy Bryant, a comedian best known for her work on Saturday Night Live. How did Aidy Bryant meet Conner O'Malley? Aidy Bryant and Conner O'Malley first met at the Annoyance Theater in Chicago in 2008 and started dating since then.

In October 2016, Aidy revealed about their engagement during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

After ten years of dating, Aidy announced her wedding with her fiance Conner via her Instagram account. Aidy and Conner exchanged their vows at Cedar Lake Estate in New York.

Aidy Bryant arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Big Sick held at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

On their wedding day, Aidy Bryant's husband wore a blue suit with a matching tie. Aidy, on the other hand, wore a white lace knee-length gown and carried a bouquet of white and pink flowers. Conner O'Malley and Aidy Bryant are currently living a happy married life.

Physical appearance

Conner is 5 ft and 7 in ( 170 cm) tall and weighs 68 Kgs ( 150 lbs ). The actor has greyish-blue eyes and brown hair.

Conner O'Malley is one of the most talented comedians in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Michael McIntyre's wife's biography: what is known about Kitty McIntyre?

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Kitty McIntyre, a British aromatherapist. Kitty is the daughter of Simon Ward (father) and Alexandra Malcolm (mother). Her father was a renowned actor best known for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film Young Winston.

Kitty gained more fame due to her marriage to Michael McIntyre, a famous comedian, TV presenter, and writer. The couple has been married for 17 years now and has two children, Lucas and Oscar.

Source: Legit.ng