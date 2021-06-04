- Regina Daniels was recently the topic of discussion between her two brothers over her husband's wealth

- In what appeared to have been an Instagram video, one of her brothers, Sweezzy, is seen asking Sammy why the billionaire couple experienced electricity issues

- Coming to her defense, Sammy stated that even the company in charge of electricity used generator sets as well

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, was recently humorously dragged by her brother on Instagram live.

Sweezzy playfully took a swipe at his sister. Photo credit: @sweezzy1, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

It appeared that the Nwokos' resident suffered a power outage and this did not sit well with her brother, Sweezzy, who questioned why a billionaire despite his financial buoyance would experience these issues.

Regina who appeared amused by the jab was defended by her other brother and musician, Sammy West, who stated that even companies that supply power depended on generator plants for electricity.

Sammy went on to question why his brother was so fixated on the issue and even jokingly asked if Ned Nwoko had taken his girlfriend.

Watch the clip below:

Billionaire wifey

Regina got married to an older billionaire and despite the public criticisms, their union only seems to wax stronger.

It appears her brother, Sammy West, has an explanation as to why she married Ned Nwoko.

In a recent Instagram Story post, Sammy stated that in his family, the young marry the old, and the old go for the young.

According to him, it is an abomination for the elderly to marry the elderly.

More celebrity gist

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has once again shared her thoughts on relationships and the issue of hypergamy.

According to the film star, people need to stop criticising others for wanting better for themselves when it comes to the luxury of life.

Afegbai went on to add that people can't force others to be alike as there are people who simply want the good things in life.

