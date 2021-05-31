- While an average adult has an IQ of 100, a two-year-old scored 146 during an IQ test

- That earned her a spot at Mensa, a society of individuals with the world's highest IQ

- According to the Mensa website, only 2% of the population scores above 130, which makes Kashe Quest remarkable

Two-year-old Kashe Quest from Los Angeles has become the youngest member of Mensa, a society comprising of the world's most intelligent people.

Kashe Quest loves watching the movie Frozen and memorising the songs in it. Photos: itsmejit.

Quest earned the prestigious spot after garnering an impressive score of 146 during an IQ (Intelligence Quotient) test.

The Mensa website indicates that an average adult of sound mind has an IQ of about 100, with a paltry 2% of the population scoring above 130 and regarded as very intelligent.

According to Quest's mum Sukhjit Athwal, she took interest in sorting different shapes as an infant, and by the time she was 16 months old, she could recognise words.

At the moment, the kindergarten kid can read comfortably, knows 50 signs in sign language, and speaks Punjabi and Spanish.

Her mum said:

“If we read a word incorrectly, or we say a word incorrectly, she’s going to correct us."

Athwal was, however, quick to point out that despite being highly gifted, Quest behaves like any other two-year-old.

She, for instance, loves watching the movie Frozen and has memorised all the songs.

Athwal added:

“Kashe loves playing make-believe with her friends.”

It is against this backdrop that the parents decided to let her go through normal schooling like her peers so that she is not made to feel like she is under pressure to grow up too fast.

The executive director of American Mensa, Trevor Mitchell, described Quest as remarkable, adding that it is good her abilities have been recognised early in life.

He told TODAY:

“Her parents will be able to help her with some of the unique challenges gifted youth encounter. Being the smartest person in the room isn't always easy, and Mensa understands the importance of being challenged by others, of having our potential recognized, and of celebrating achievements."

Other Mensa geniuses

Legit.ng previously reported that Ramarni Wilfred Ramarni made the list of three geniuses with the highest IQs ever in the world.

Ramani has an IQ score of 162, higher than Albert Einstein’s and Stephen Hawking’s. The boy, whose IQ is also higher than Bill Gates, was only 10 when he wrote a paper on the philosophy of fairness.

Anala Beevers also made the list. At just four years old, Beevers possessed an IQ of over 145. She could identify each letter of the alphabet when she was just 10 months. In 2014 when she was five years, Anala could recite the name of every North American state and capital on the map.

