- The Nigerian entertainment industry has been used to seeing some actresses on their screens with their children

- Over the years, some of these stars’ kids have grown up to be as beautiful as their mothers

- Today, Legit.ng has gathered some photos of these stars’ grown-up children

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Many times children of celebrities grow up in the glare of fans except their parents make deliberate efforts to keep their identities hidden.

In the past, a number of beautiful Nollywood actresses graced our TV screens and fans could not help but gush over how gorgeous they were.

Well, a lot of time has passed now and a number of these stars have given birth to their own children who have also grown up to be just as beautiful as their mothers.

Some beautiful daughters of Nollywood stars. Photos: @na_idara, @michelleio, @miiimiii_e

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Today, Legit.ng has gathered some snaps of these good looking celebrity kids who are now grown up.

See below:

1. Omotola Jalade’s daughter Meraiah Ekeinde:

This 21-year-old beauty has been known to wow fans with her beautiful photos on social media.

2. Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla:

This 20-year-old beauty sometimes appears in movies just like her mother. However, she seems to have established herself as an influencer and represents many brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

3. Mercy Aigbe’s daughter Michelle Gentry:

20-year-old Michelle seems to gradually be coming out of her shell and showing more of her fun side on social media. She is currently schooling abroad and also works as a brand influencer.

4. Regina Askia’s daughter Stephanie:

This retired actress' beautiful lookalike daughter works as a fashion model. She is obviously taking after her mother who was a former beauty queen.

5. Rita Daniels’ daughter, Regina Daniels-Nwoko:

Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels literally grew up in the eyes of fans seeing as she also acted in movies just like her mother. She is now married and has a cute baby boy.

Nice one.

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, and some of the hilarious TikTok videos she has featured in.

The actress has joined a list of celebrities who have established their presence on popular app TikTok and just like her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, she is climbing her way to the top.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng