- Ayuba Wabba has been declared wanted by the Kaduna state government

- Wabba had on Monday, May 17, led other members of the NLC to disrupt economic activities in Kaduna state over the sacking of some workers

- The state government, however, said that the NLC boss and people committed a punishable offence under the law

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna state government has declared the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and other members of the union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday, May 18, via his Twitter handle @elrufai that anyone who knows where Wabba is hiding should send a message to the ministry of justice, Kaduna state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared the NLC President Ayuba Wabba wanted over alleged economic sabotage in Kaduna state. Credit: @elrufai

Source: Facebook

Governor El-Rufai added that there would be a handsome reward for anybody who gives details about the NLC boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted:

"Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Arewa group in the nineteen northern states condemned in strong terms the ongoing strike action in Kaduna state.

It was reported that the group, which operates under the aegis of Arewa Initiative for Good Governance, spoke through its convener, Salisu Tanko Wusono, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, May 17.

The group also lambasted the leadership of the NLC for falling prey to the antics of some opposition politicians to destabilise the state because of their self-induced envy of the achievements of Governor El-Rufai since assumption of office in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related report, the members of the NLC took to the streets of Kaduna state to protest the mass sack of workers.

The strike which started on Monday, May 17, left some travellers stranded and frustrated at the Rigasa Train station.

Travellers who bought tickets online were spotted stranded at the station. They were told that the tickets would remain valid as long as they use them on the day the strike is called off.

Source: Legit.ng