Some students of Igbajo Poly, Osun state, threw a surprise birthday party for their HOD and the video has gone viral

The lecturer, who is loved by his students, was ushered into a large auditorium to behold the surprise awaiting him

Social media users loved the video and they soon flooded the comment section to call their own lecturers out

A video has emerged on social media in which some students of the Igbajo Poly, Osun state, could be seen throwing a surprise birthday party for their HOD.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer was surprised at the show of love by his students.

He was led into a large auditorium where many students were waiting for him as they sang him a birthday song.

The video warmed the hearts of social media users and some used the opportunity to call their hostile lecturers out.

@godsonn6ix9ine wrote:

"That shows that he's a loving HOD."

@tbellz07 commented:

"He is obviously a very good and kind hearted lecturer. Not like Mr Kelani."

Replying to @tbellz07, @ayinkeaade said:

"@tbellz07 My Mentor, I can feel your pain. Had same experience that year in OOU, Mr Also Pascal Adebayo cannot make heaven I swear. God will still settle this matter when we reach heaven."

@seundreams commented:

"This can never be Labaika, I still send thunder to him in his grave."

@mariam_oyakhilome said:

"Awwwww. He must be a good person."

