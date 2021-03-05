- Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, seems to have passed on his music talent to his first son, Tife

- The nine year old boy was spotted rapping along to popular music star, Lil Baby’s song

- Fans could not help but express how impressed they were by his rapping skills

Popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, seems to look up to his father more than expected going by his obvious love for music.

The young lad has been known to show off his great love for songs, especially rap music on social media.

Just recently, the nine-year-old boy shared a video on his Instagram page of himself rapping along to popular American star, Lil Baby’s song.

Wizkid’s son Tife has once again shown off his rap skill on social media. Photos: @wizkidayo @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

In the video, Tife who was also with a female friend, held on to the microphone as he dropped the bars word for word just like the original singer.

Tife rapped along to the track which was being played in the background. His female friend also made sure to dance as her he showed off his skill.

See the video below:

In no time, the comment section was filled with words of praises for Tife as people commended his effort. Read what some of them had to say below:

Edithraymond:

“Lion no dey born goat ”

Ms_fej:

“I'm just smiling ”

Idayatnifemi:

“Omo starboy”

Miz_lorita:

“Star must born star”

Nice one.

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on how Tife once again impressed fans with his rap skills in a trending video.

In the video, the 9-year-old is seen facing the camera as he raps along word for word until he reaches a part of the song where he mumbles along with a shy smile on his face.

---

Source: Legit