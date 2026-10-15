Ireland's statutory leave framework covers 8 categories, from maternity and paternity leave to domestic violence leave for workers in need

Key changes include 9 weeks of parent's leave for eligible children and up to 5 paid sick days per year, up from 3 days in 2023

Workers experiencing domestic violence qualify for 5 days of paid leave with no minimum service period required

Ireland sets out a clear legal framework for the minimum paid and unpaid leave that workers can claim from their employers, covering everything from childbirth to domestic abuse situations.

The entitlements are spread across several pieces of legislation and apply to different life circumstances. Here is a breakdown of each leave type and what workers are entitled to.

Ireland strengthens worker rights with paid and unpaid leave entitlements covering maternity leave, paternity leave, sick leave, and domestic violence leave. Photo credit: Michael Kappeler/Getty

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Maternity and paternity leave

Maternity leave in Ireland is governed by the Maternity Protection Act 1994 and its 2004 amendment, which also guarantees paid time off for ante-natal classes and the right to breastfeed after returning to work.

Fathers and non-birthing parents are entitled to two weeks of paternity leave under the Paternity Leave and Benefit Act 2016. This leave must be used within the first six months after a child is born or adopted.

Parental, parent's, and adoptive leave

Parental leave, which is unpaid, is available under the Parental Leave Acts 1998 to 2019, allowing parents to take time off to care for their children. The same legislation also gives employees limited paid leave in cases of serious family illness, known as force majeure leave.

Parent's leave is a separate entitlement that gives each parent nine weeks off to spend with a child during the first two years of life. This applies to children born or adopted on or after August 1, 2024, children under the age of two on that date, and adopted children placed with a family less than two years before that date. The entitlement was extended from its original provision under the Parent's Leave and Benefit Act 2019.

Adoptive leave is covered by the Adoptive Leave Acts 1995 and 2005. Under the Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2021, adoptive couples can decide between themselves who takes the adoptive leave, with the other parent receiving paternity leave instead.

Carer's, sick, and domestic violence leave

The Carer's Leave Act 2001 allows employees to take unpaid temporary leave to care for someone who needs full-time attention.

For sick leave, the Sick Leave Act 2022, which came into force in January 2023, gives workers the right to up to five paid sick days per year in 2024, up from three days the previous year. Payment during statutory sick leave is set at 70% of normal wages, capped at €110 per day.

Workers facing domestic violence are entitled to five days of paid leave under the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023. There is no minimum period of employment required to access this leave. It covers employees who are directly experiencing domestic violence and abuse, as well as those supporting a person classified as a "relevant person" under the legislation.

Ireland raises minimum salary thresholds

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland has officially raised the minimum salary thresholds that employers must offer foreign workers across a range of employment permit categories, with the updated figures taking effect in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng