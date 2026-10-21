Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone revealed his tactical reasoning for keeping Ademola Lookman as a substitute against VfB Stuttgart

Lookman came on at half-time and needed just one minute to set up Julian Alvarez's equaliser in the 1-1 Champions League draw

Simeone's comments suggest Lookman could earn a starting place at the weekend against Deportivo following his impact from the bench

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has shed light on his decision to keep Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman among the substitutes for the second consecutive UEFA Champions League match.

Lookman entered the game at the break, and within just one minute of coming on, he set up striker Julian Alvarez to cancel out Stuttgart's lead.

Ademola Lookman assisted Julian Alvarez against Stuttgart. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the point, Atletico could not push for a winner after the match was disrupted by a sending-off, which Simeone said fundamentally changed the game's dynamic.

Simeone explains Lookman's introduction

The Argentine coach said he had confidence in his team before making the substitutions, noting that the red card ultimately prevented his side from controlling the contest as intended.

"I was sure the goal would come and that we could take the game where we wanted. It became 1-1, but we couldn't continue because of the sending-off, and it was a completely different game," Simeone said via Analitica Fantasy.

He went on to clarify the specific role Lookman was expected to play alongside Alexander Sørloth after coming on, explaining the tactical plan that ultimately produced a vital goal in their 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart.

"We brought on Sorloth to partner Lookman and have another striker available in case Stuttgart became disorganised and a counter-attacking opportunity or a play near the penalty area arose," the manager added.

After missing out on a starting berth in back-to-back European games, Lookman's sharp performance off the bench appears to have caught his manager's attention ahead of domestic competition.

According to Futbol Fantasy, Lookman has put himself in line to start against Deportivo at the weekend, with his freshness and impact giving him an edge over other attacking options in Simeone's squad.

Simeone explains half-time substitutions

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone explained why he had been substituting Ademola Lookman at half-time in most games recently.

The manager claimed that he demands high-level performance from his players despite the strong rotation and no matter how many minutes they get.

Source: Legit.ng