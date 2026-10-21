Lookman came off the bench at halftime and needed just one minute to set up Julian Alvarez's equaliser against Stuttgart

The Super Eagles forward spoke after the match, addressing the challenge of playing away from home in the Champions League

Lookman's performance put him in contention to start Atletico Madrid's next fixture against Deportivo La Coruna

Ademola Lookman has spoken out after helping Atletico Madrid rescue a point in their Champions League clash with VfB Stuttgart, which ended 1-1.

The Nigerian international was among the substitutes named by Diego Simeone but was introduced at halftime rather than the usual second-half switch.

Ademola Lookman speaks after Atletico Madrid's draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Source: Getty Images

Within a minute of coming on, Lookman burst down the flank and delivered a precise cross for Julian Alvarez, who slotted home the equaliser.

Lookman speaks after his assist

Speaking to ATM TV after the match, Lookman acknowledged that Stuttgart posed a real challenge but was proud of how his side responded under pressure.

“They obviously started very well, a strong team. Playing away from home is never easy, but we wanted to change the tide in the second half, which we did, the goal, and we kept on pushing,” he said.

Atletico were also reduced to ten men during the second half, but Lookman praised the collective effort to hold on for a draw.

“It's unfortunate that we went down to 10 men, but we dug in deep, we showed our fight, we stuck together, and we took a point away from home,” he added.

The Super Eagles forward also explained the thinking behind the pass that led to the goal, revealing that his reading of Alvarez's movement was key to the assist.

“I tried to look out for him in the box; he's always in the box, and I know he would score,” Lookman said.

The performance is expected to boost his chances of earning a starting place when Atletico Madrid face Deportivo La Coruna at the weekend.

According to Futbol Fantasy, his sharpness and impact from the bench have put him in contention alongside other attacking options in Simeone's squad heading into that fixture.

Simeone speaks after Lookman’s impact

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone explained why Lookman started on the bench during the 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

The Nigerian, who also came off the bench to score against Manchester United on matchday two, made an impact as a sub in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng