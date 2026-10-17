Victor Osimhen failed to score for Galatasaray in their narrow 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi in the Turkish league

The Nigerian striker has now gone three consecutive matches without a goal since returning from injury

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk admitted his side need to do better despite pointing to a poor pitch and a congested schedule

Victor Osimhen's goal drought stretched to three games as Galatasaray edged past Genclerbirligi 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig, with the hosts forced to rely on a late own goal to take all three points.

Osimhen returned to action following a spell on the sidelines and contributed an assist in a 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa. Since then, however, the Nigerian forward has been unable to add to his tally.

Victor Osimhen fails to score in three consecutive matches. Photo by Mehmet Ali Ozcan.

Source: Getty Images

He drew a blank during the 4-1 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and again against Genclerbirligi, making it three successive matches without finding the net.

As noted by Sofascore, Genclerbirligi goalkeeper Irfan Can Ergribayat ultimately handed Galatasaray the win by putting the ball into his own net, sparing his side a goalless draw rather than a deserved defeat.

Buruk demands more from Galatasaray players

Head coach Okan Buruk used his post-match press conference to raise concerns about the playing surface while also refusing to hide behind external factors.

"I made this very clear before the Istanbul match as well. Without using the match schedule and the Champions League game as an excuse, we needed to concentrate well on this match and respect our opponent," he told GS TV.

Buruk acknowledged that the condition of the pitch had an impact on the quality of play across the squad.

"The pitch was really bad. We can discuss how fair it is to evaluate the players' performances on such a pitch, because there were a lot of poor performances," he said.

Despite the complaints, the coach was clear that his team must raise their level.

"As I said, we need to do much better. We shouldn't make excuses," he added.

Galatasaray will have no time to dwell on the performance, as preparations for a trip to France are already under way. The club faces LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League next, with no rest days scheduled before the squad travels.

Osimhen sets unwanted record

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen set an unwanted record during Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The Nigerian international striker was caught offside six times during the match, the most for a single Champions League match this season.

Source: Legit.ng