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Maduka Okoye: Top European Club Eyeing Bid for Super Eagles and Udinese Goalkeeper
Football

Maduka Okoye: Top European Club Eyeing Bid for Super Eagles and Udinese Goalkeeper

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Serie A champions Inter Milan have identified Udinese's Maduka Okoye as a potential January transfer window signing worth €20 million
  • The 27-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets in 30 league appearances to win Udinese's Player of the Season award for 2026/27
  • Italian publication Il Messaggero reported that Inter Milan's scouting team has been closely watching Okoye throughout the current season

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Serie A champions Inter Milan are weighing up a €20 million move for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who has established himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Italian football.

Inter Milan's scouting department has been keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old Udinese goalkeeper this season.

Maduka Okoye, Inter Milan, Super Eagles, Udinese, Serie A
Inter Milan are considering Udinese's 27-year-old goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as a potential replacement for Spanish shot-stopper Josep Martínez. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri
Source: Getty Images

According to Italian publication Il Messaggero, the Nerazzurri are reportedly reviewing their goalkeeping options ahead of the January transfer window, with Okoye emerging as a candidate to replace Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martínez, whose future at the San Siro remains uncertain.

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Udinese are said to be aware of the interest from the defending champions and have placed a valuation of around €20 million on their first-choice goalkeeper.

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No formal bids or official enquiries have been submitted at this stage, but a potential deal could progress in January if Inter Milan decide an immediate solution to their goalkeeping situation is necessary.

Okoye's rise at Udinese

Okoye joined Udinese from English Championship club Watford in the summer of 2023 and quickly made the starting position his own.

His composure when coming off his line, quick reflexes and imposing physical presence have earned him a reputation as one of Serie A's more dependable goalkeepers.

The 27-year-old goalie capped an outstanding 2026/27 campaign by winning Udinese's Player of the Season award, having made 30 league appearances and recorded 10 clean sheets.

In the current season, he has featured in six league matches, although his side have conceded 13 goals during that run, per Transfermarkt.

Okoye, who represents Nigeria at international level, has also drawn consistent attention from the Super Eagles coaching staff with his club performances.

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Okoye's potential move to Inter Milan

A move to Inter Milan would mark a significant step up in Okoye's club career, taking him from a mid-table Serie A side to the reigning league champions.

The Nerazzurri, known in Italy as the Nerazzurri, are one of Europe's most decorated clubs and routinely compete across multiple fronts each season.

Should the deal materialise, Okoye would become one of the most high-profile Nigerian goalkeepers to play for a top European club in recent memory.

For now, both clubs are yet to confirm any discussions, and the January window will be critical in determining whether the reported interest translates into a concrete offer.

Okoye reacts after conceding 5 goals

Legit.ng previously reported about Okoye’s reaction after Udinese’s 5-3 defeat to Inter Milan, despite taking a two-goal lead early in the match.

Inter overturned the deficit with five goals, continuing a remarkable run of comebacks after also recovering from 2-0 down to beat Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

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Super EaglesInter Milan
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