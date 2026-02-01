Peter Olayinka gifted his wife Yetunde Barnabas a Mercedes GLE 450 after the birth of their second child

Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka has found a luxurious way to celebrate the arrival of his second child.

The Nigerian international and his wife, Yetunde Barnabas, welcomed their newborn in November 2025, just three years after tying the knot in March 2021.

Peter Olayinka's wife, Yetunde Barnabas, poses with their second child after giving birth. Photo credit: Yetunde Barnabas

Source: Instagram

Yetunde shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a series of heartfelt photos from the hospital showing Peter and their new baby.

“Our second little miracle has arrived,” she wrote. “Another piece of heaven in our arms. Thank You LORD 🙏🏾👶🏾 🤍12/11/25.”

While the couple has not revealed the child’s name, reports indicate the baby was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Fans and fellow footballers flooded the couple with congratulations, following their first child’s birth in 2022.

Olayinka gifts lovely wife Mercedes SUV

To mark the special occasion, Olayinka gifted his wife a lavish Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 as a ‘push gift’.

The luxury mid-size SUV combines performance and elegance, boasting a 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost mild hybrid technology, producing 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

It also features 4MATIC all-wheel drive, a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed transmission, and accelerates from 0-60 mph in roughly 4.5-5.5 seconds.

In Nigeria, a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 typically ranges from ₦238 million to over ₦290 million, depending on trim and options, Autocheck reports.

The gesture underscores Olayinka’s affection and appreciation for his wife, celebrating her role in expanding their family while marking a milestone in their personal lives.

Olayinka’s career and recent moves

Despite this moment of personal celebration, Peter Olayinka has had a turbulent period professionally.

Peter Olayinka is without a club after leaving Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in October 2025. Photo by Piermarco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

After leaving Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in October 2025, he has been without a club, as seen on Transfermarkt.

During his time in Serbia, the 30-year-old forward won two league titles and a Serbian Cup, establishing himself as a key player.

Olayinka’s international experience includes four appearances for the Super Eagles, with two of those coming at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

While awaiting his next club move, he has shown that life off the pitch remains rich and fulfilling.

The Mercedes gift not only celebrates his family but also highlights how football stars can balance career challenges with personal joys.

With his family thriving and a new chapter ahead professionally, Olayinka’s gesture to his wife is a heartwarming reminder that love and gratitude transcend the ups and downs of a football career.

