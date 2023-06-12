Global site navigation

Local editions

10th National Assembly Inauguration, Race: Live Updates
Politics

10th National Assembly Inauguration, Race: Live Updates

by  Bada Yusuf

The next Senate and the House of Representatives will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, and many Nigerians are already showing concerns about who will be the next president of the Red Chamber and speaker of the Green Chamber.

A fierce contest is expected considering the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Godswill Akpabio for the former and Tajudeen Abass for the latter chambers, a decision expected to be contested.

10th National Assembly/Orji Kalu/Godswill Akpabio/Idris Wase/Tajudeen Abass/Abdulaziz Yari/Senate/House of representatives
10th National Assembly Inauguration, Race: Live Updates Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio
Source: Twitter

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel