The next Senate and the House of Representatives will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, and many Nigerians are already showing concerns about who will be the next president of the Red Chamber and speaker of the Green Chamber.

A fierce contest is expected considering the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Godswill Akpabio for the former and Tajudeen Abass for the latter chambers, a decision expected to be contested.