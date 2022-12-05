The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is expected to stage a campaign rally in Lagos state on Monday, December 5.

The venue for the campaign is Teslim Balogun Square (TBS), the same place the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held his rally on Saturday, November 26, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku has taken his presidential campaign to Lagos, known to be Tinubu's domain

What makes this rally very interesting and historic is that Atiku is coming to hold his campaign in Tinubu's strongest domain, Lagos, a state where a good number of youths have declared full support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

However, recently, a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, made a remark that has come across to some political observers as a clear no to Atiku's presidential ambition.

Obasanjo was said to have lent his voice to the call for the presidency to be rotated to the south come 2023.

Obasanjo's remark is coming around the same time Atiku's campaign council members paid a visit to him ahead of today's rally.