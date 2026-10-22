Malta's Central Visa Unit has outlined who qualifies for a long-stay visa fee exemption under its official national visa policy

Only one specific group of foreign applicants is named as automatically exempt from paying the long-stay visa fee

Applicants who go ahead with the process should note that all fees paid are non-refundable regardless of the outcome

Malta has confirmed that only one category of foreign nationals is automatically exempt from paying the fee attached to its long-stay visa, according to information published by the country's Central Visa Unit.

One rule that applicants should be aware of before submitting any payment is that fees are entirely non-refundable once paid. This applies regardless of the circumstances, including situations where the applicant voluntarily withdraws their application or where the application is refused outright.

Malta mentions 1 category of foreigners exempt from paying long-term visa fee. Photo: Getty

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Malta long-stay visa fee rules

The exemption applies exclusively to minors under the age of six, who are not required to pay any fees when applying for a long-stay visa. All other applicants are expected to pay the applicable fee, which varies depending on the purpose of the application.

Beyond the automatic exemption for young children, the Central Visa Unit retains the authority to waive long-stay visa fees in cases where justified reasons exist. However, this is at the unit's discretion and is not guaranteed.

It is also worth noting that fees charged by Visa Application Centres are separate from the standard visa fees listed by the Central Visa Unit. These additional VAC charges currently do not exceed the equivalent of €150.

Arriving and staying in Malta

Once a long-stay visa is granted, the holder is permitted to enter Malta, and it serves as the initial authorisation for their stay. Visa holders are required to arrive within the validity period stated on the visa itself.

After arrival, further steps may be necessary depending on the reason for the visit. In certain cases, the visa holder will need to apply for a residence permit to continue staying in the country legally beyond the initial period covered by the visa.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng