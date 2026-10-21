Australia raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to the highest level, urging citizens to postpone all trips, including religious visits

The Australian government cited Houthi threats against Saudi airports, Aramco headquarters in Dammam, and a refinery in Riyadh

Australians already in Saudi Arabia were told to stock essential supplies and be ready to shelter in place at short notice

The Australian government has raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to "do not travel," its highest warning level, citing a volatile security situation that poses serious risks to anyone in the country.

The update, published on October 19, 2026, through the government's official travel advisory platform Smartraveller, covers all travel to Saudi Arabia, including trips made for religious purposes such as Umrah or Hajj.

Australia tells citizens to avoid travelling to one country entirely. Photo credit: Fhm, Tracey Nearmy

Source: Getty Images

Australia: Saudi Arabia security threats driving the warning

The advisory specifically flagged King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a location Australians should avoid entirely, following recent security incidents that disrupted airport operations.

The government also warned that air travel across all major Saudi airports has been significantly affected by airspace closures, flight cancellations and delays.

The Houthis have threatened to target Saudi airports and airspace, prompting the Australian government to advise citizens who choose to travel anyway to confirm their flights directly with airlines before heading to any airport, and to minimise the time spent there.

For those who must travel, the government suggested alternatives to flying, including private cars, trains and buses, as well as rerouting through aviation hubs in the UAE or Qatar.

On October 13, the Houthis threatened to attack Aramco's headquarters in Dammam and the company's refinery in Riyadh. The advisory urges Australians to stay well away from those sites and to avoid oil and energy infrastructure across the country.

Advice for Australians already in Saudi Arabia

For citizens who are already in the country, the Australian government urged them to prepare to shelter in place at short notice, maintain adequate stocks of food, water and essential supplies, and seek cover inside a solid building away from windows if a strike occurs. Falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones was also identified as a risk.

The advisory reminded Australians that filming or photographing critical infrastructure, military activity, missile launches or drone operations is prohibited under Saudi law and can lead to criminal prosecution.

Citizens who need emergency consular help can reach the Australian Government's Consular Emergency Centre at +61 2 6261 3305 from overseas, or on 1300 555 135 from within Australia.

Legit.ng reported that Canada had warned its citizens against travelling to 24 Nigerian states.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens to avoid 11 African countries.

US warns against travel to 3 West African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had advised its citizens against travelling to three West African countries.

The Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory is the highest of four warning categories used by the State Department.

It signals that conditions in a destination may be life-threatening and that the US government could have little or no capacity to provide emergency assistance to its citizens there.

Source: Legit.ng