Malaysia has set a clear cash declaration threshold that all foreign visitors carrying large sums must comply with on arrival

The country also restricts how much Malaysian Ringgit travellers can bring in without obtaining prior permission from the central bank

All foreign nationals must ensure they complete a digital registration requirement before they board their flight to Malaysia

Malaysia has outlined the specific amount of cash that foreign travellers must declare to customs upon entering the country, alongside a set of arrival requirements that apply to all international visitors.

According to the Malaysian authorities, any traveller carrying cash or bearer negotiable instruments exceeding the equivalent of USD 10,000 (N13,320,600) is required to make a declaration at customs upon arrival. The rule applies regardless of the currency being carried.

Malaysia mentions amount foreign visitors must declare at customs on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia's rules on carrying the Ringgit

Beyond the general cash declaration threshold, Malaysia enforces a separate and stricter rule regarding its own currency.

Foreign nationals are not permitted to bring Malaysian Ringgit into the country in amounts exceeding the equivalent of USD 10,000 unless they have obtained prior approval from Bank Negara Malaysia, the country's central bank.

This means travellers who previously exchanged large sums of ringgit abroad and intend to bring the physical notes back into Malaysia must first seek authorisation before doing so.

Malaysia Digital Arrival Card requirement

In addition to the currency rules, all foreign nationals are required to complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) registration before entering the country. The registration must be done within three days before the date of arrival and can be completed through the official immigration portal at imigresen-online.imi.gov.my/mdac/main.

Travellers must also ensure that their passport carries a validity of at least six months from their intended date of entry into Malaysia. Failure to meet this requirement may result in being denied boarding or entry.

The combination of these rules reflects Malaysia's structured approach to managing the flow of foreign currency and maintaining orderly immigration procedures for the millions of international visitors the country receives each year.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng