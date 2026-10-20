Malaysia's Immigration Department announced a new visa policy, affecting applications in two specific statuses

Any visa application sitting in those statuses for more than seven working days will be automatically removed from the system

The policy covers all applications, including those created before September 1, 2026, meaning older pending applications are also affected

Malaysia's Immigration Department announced a sweeping change to its visa application system, stating that incomplete applications were automatically deleted from October 1, 2026.

The official notice, published on September 28, 2026, states that any application sitting in either "New Application" or "Pending Payment" status for more than seven working days will expire automatically and disappear from the applicant's "My Application(s)" list.

Malaysia moves to automatically delete some visa applications. Photo credit: Turkiye Today.

Source: UGC

Crucially, the policy is not limited to future submissions. It also applies to applications that were created before September 1, 2026, meaning thousands of pending applications could be wiped without further warning.

What the Malaysia Visa Policy Means

The two affected statuses represent applications that have either been started but not yet submitted, or submitted but where payment has not been completed within the required timeframe.

Once an application expires under the new rule, it cannot be retrieved or reactivated.

Anyone whose application is deleted will be required to start the process from scratch using the updated visa application form, which the department has made available on its platform.

What Applicants Must Do Now

For anyone currently in the middle of a Malaysia visa application, the message from the Immigration Department is clear: act immediately.

Applications that have been sitting idle or awaiting payment completion need to be finalised well within the seven working day window to avoid automatic removal.

Those who find their applications have already expired upon the policy's activation on October 1, 2026 must submit a brand new application using the revised form.

The Immigration department offered no provision for appeals or reinstatement of expired applications.

Malaysia releases list of countries that need eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysian government named 31 nationalities required to obtain an eVisa before travelling to the country for social purposes.

Nigeria, Ghana, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the African and Asian countries on the mandatory eVisa list.

Source: Legit.ng