Malaysia's Immigration Department listed the only two countries blocked from registering on the MYVISA online platform

The restriction means citizens of both countries cannot create an account or log in to apply for an electronic visa to enter Malaysia

The FAQ page on Malaysia's official MYVISA portal, last updated October 6, 2026, confirmed the block in a footnote

Malaysia's Immigration Department has singled out citizens of Israel and North Korea as the only two nationalities barred from using its official online visa application system, according to a notice on the MYVISA platform.

The restriction, published in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the MYVISA portal and last updated on October 6, 2026, states clearly:

"Applicant will not be able to register or log in if they are applying from these countries: Israel and North Korea."

Two countries restricted from applying for Malaysia visa online. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

What the MYVISA Block Means

MYVISA is the Immigration Department of Malaysia's online platform that allows foreign nationals to apply for an electronic visa, known as an eVisa, without visiting an embassy or consulate in person.

The platform covers several visa categories, including social visits, medical travel, and business entry.

By blocking registration and login access for applicants from Israel and North Korea, citizens of both countries are effectively cut off from the self-service application route available to nearly every other nationality in the world. No reason for the restriction was given in the FAQ document.

Malaysia's Broader Stance on The 2 Countries

Malaysia has a long-standing policy of refusing entry to Israeli passport holders.

North Korea's inclusion on the list aligns with Malaysia's foreign policy history with Pyongyang.

The FAQ page does not indicate whether alternative visa application routes exist for citizens of either country, nor does it explain any process through which the block could be appealed or bypassed.

Malaysia releases list of countries that need eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysian government named 31 nationalities required to obtain an eVisa before travelling to the country for social purposes.

Nigeria, Ghana, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the African and Asian countries on the mandatory eVisa list.

Source: Legit.ng