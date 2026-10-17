Macao announced a visa-free entry arrangement for passport holders of two specific countries, granting them access for a limited period

The policy covers citizens of Brunei and the Republic of Kazakhstan, who can enter Macao without a visa

Eligible travellers from both countries are permitted to stay in Macao for a maximum of 14 days under the arrangement

Macao has announced that passport holders from two countries can enter the territory without a visa and remain for up to 14 days.

The territory confirmed that citizens of Brunei and the Republic of Kazakhstan are covered under the arrangement, which permits visa-free stays of no more than 14 days.

Macao confirms citizens of 2 countries can visit without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Horacio Villalobos/Kurgenc

Source: Getty Images

Brunei citizens and Macao visa-free access

Holders of Brunei passports are among those who qualify for the visa-free entry arrangement into Macao.

Under the policy, Bruneian citizens do not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the territory, provided their stay does not exceed the 14-day limit.

Kazakhstan citizens and Macao visa-free access

Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are also covered under Macao's visa-free arrangement. Like their Bruneian counterparts, Kazakhstani passport holders can enter Macao and stay for a period of up to 14 days without needing a visa in advance.

Macao lists African nations eligible for entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Macao had published a list of 88 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa or entry permit.

The list includes nine African countries, with six allowing stays of up to 90 days and the other three permitting visits of up to 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng