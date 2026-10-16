Abu Dhabi has outlined what high school graduates need to secure its prestigious 10-year Golden Visa

The requirements differ depending on whether an applicant attended a public school or a private institution in the UAE

Private school graduates cannot apply directly but must wait for a nomination from a specific government body

Abu Dhabi has released the conditions high school graduates must satisfy to become eligible for its 10-year Golden Visa, with requirements varying based on the type of school attended.

The Golden Visa offers long-term residency in the United Arab Emirates and is available to a range of categories, including outstanding students. For those applying under the High School Graduates category, the path to qualification depends largely on whether they studied at a public school, a private school following the Ministry of Education curriculum, or a private school operating under a separate framework.

Abu Dhabi lists what public and private school graduates need for 10-year Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger /belterz

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for public school graduates

Students who completed Grade 12 at a public school or a private school that follows the Ministry of Education curriculum must present two key items: a Grade 12 certificate showing a GPA of 95% or higher, attested by the Ministry of Education, and a recommendation from the Ministry of Education.

Applicants do not need to chase down this recommendation independently. Those who submit their applications through the Abu Dhabi Residents web application will have their details automatically forwarded to the Ministry of Education for nomination consideration.

Requirements for other private school graduates

The process works differently for graduates of private schools that do not follow the Ministry of Education curriculum. These applicants need a high school diploma alongside a nomination from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, commonly known as ADEK.

ADEK conducts its nominations at the close of each academic year, using predetermined criteria to identify qualifying students. Students who meet those criteria do not apply proactively; instead, they receive a direct invitation to apply for the Golden Visa once ADEK has selected them.

The structured, nomination-based approach for private school graduates means that academic excellence alone is not sufficient — students must also be identified through the official evaluation process before they can proceed with an application.

Abu Dhabi lists 7 Golden Visa categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi had listed seven categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Golden Visa.

The categories include investors, entrepreneurs, brilliant talents, scientists, outstanding students, pioneers of humanitarian work, and frontline workers, while successful applicants can sponsor their spouses, children of any age, and an unlimited number of domestic staff.

Source: Legit.ng