The UK government has announced a contactless eGate system that lets passengers enter the country using facial recognition instead of passport scans

Testing found the new system is up to 25% faster than the current method of placing a passport on an eGate reader

The rollout began at East Midlands Airport on 6 October 2026, starting with British citizens before expanding to other nationalities and airports

The United Kingdom government has unveiled a new contactless border entry system that will allow passengers to pass through airport eGates without physically scanning their passport, using facial recognition technology to verify their identity.

According to an announcement from the federal United Kingdom (UK) government, the phased rollout begins on 6 October 2026 at East Midlands Airport, initially for British citizens. The upgrade is expected to be completed across all eligible airports by early 2027.

UK states the new airport entry system for international travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How new contactless eGate system works

Under the new system, a passenger approaching an eGate will have their photo taken automatically. The live image is then checked against verified immigration, travel, and passport records. If everything matches, the gate opens and the traveller walks through without ever touching the reader. Where additional verification is needed, the passenger will be asked to place their passport on the reader or will be directed to a Border Force officer, as is currently the practice.

Testing of the technology showed it processes travellers up to 25% more quickly than the existing passport-scanning method. Border Force officers will remain present at all eGates to monitor and assist passengers, who are still advised to keep their passports with them at all times.

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, described the upgrade as a significant step forward, saying the system would make journeys "smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK's robust border security." He added that the rollout builds on a recent decision to extend eGate access to children aged eight and above.

Which airports will receive the upgrade

eGates are already in operation at 13 UK airports:

Birmingham Bristol Cardiff East Midlands Edinburgh Gatwick Glasgow Heathrow London City Luton Manchester Newcastle Stansted.

All of these will eventually be upgraded to the contactless system.

Chris Wilson, Head of Terminal and Capacity Planning at Birmingham Airport, confirmed the airport is among the first to receive the new Border Force system and said customers would benefit from a "speedier and smoother arrival through the border."

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, welcomed the development, noting that it demonstrated how UK airports remain "at the forefront of new technologies to keep our borders safe while improving the travelling experience."

The contactless eGate rollout forms part of a broader effort to modernise the UK border, including the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which enables authorities to identify potential security risks before a traveller departs for the UK.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 9 West African countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa.

People who can enter UK without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced two categories of travellers who can enter Britain without a visa or ETA.

The exemption applies only to recognised heads of state visiting in an official capacity and the private servants accompanying them — not every foreign leader qualifies.

Source: Legit.ng