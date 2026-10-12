Dubai sets age requirement for foreigners seeking a retirement visa

The Dubai government confirmed that foreigners who want to retire in the emirate must meet a minimum age requirement

Qualifying applicants must also satisfy at least one of several financial conditions tied to property ownership or income

The retirement visa comes with access to world-class healthcare and a range of lifestyle opportunities in Dubai

The Dubai government has confirmed that foreigners must be at least 55 years old to qualify for a retirement visa in the emirate, setting a clear age threshold for those looking to settle in the city after their working years.

According to the official Invest in Dubai portal, applicants who meet the age requirement must also satisfy at least one financial condition: owning property in Dubai, having a sufficient regular income, or holding enough savings to support themselves during their stay.

Dubai reveals the minimum age foreigners must meet for a retirement visa. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

What the Dubai retirement visa offers

The visa is designed to attract older foreign nationals who want access to the lifestyle and infrastructure Dubai provides.

The government described the offer as giving retirees vast opportunities for relaxation, travel, and self-exploration, alongside access to world-class healthcare facilities.

The combination of financial thresholds and a fixed minimum age makes the retirement visa a structured option rather than an open entry pathway.

Applicants must be able to show they will not be a financial burden on the emirate's public resources, which is why proof of property, income, or savings is central to the application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had shared how much foreigners need to earn yearly to qualify for its retirement visa.

Income requirement for Dubai's Green Residence Permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had published how much foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its five-year Green Residence Permit.

Unlike standard work visas tied to a specific employer, the Green Residence Permit allows eligible skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on a guarantor or an employer to sponsor their stay.

The permit is valid for five years and can be renewed for additional five-year periods, provided the holder continues to meet the same conditions that applied at the time of the original application.

Source: Legit.ng