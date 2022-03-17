A school proprietress simply identified as Mrs Jola was treated to a pleasant surprise on the occasion of her 45th birthday

In what appears to be a planned work involving teachers and students, Jola was given a queen's treatment as she stormed a class

A male and female student played a birthday song for her on their saxophones while others joined in with their mouths, but that was not all

A school owner's 45th birthday celebration was made memorable by her students and teachers as they showed her love in style.

The proprietress identified as Mrs Jola was given a birthday surprise in class, as seen in a video shared by one of the teachers on Facebook.

They showed her love

Source: Facebook

In the video, an unsuspecting Jola made her way into a class only to be stunned by two students playing a birthday song on saxophones while every other person joined in with their mouths.

Overjoyed by the gesture, she walked across the class to give a warm hug to a female teacher named Chukwunumso Omifenwa.

In another photo from the surprise exercise, the proprietress struck a pose with her students along with the cake and gifts she received.

Chukwunumso Omifenwa showers encomiums on Mrs Jola

Chukwunumso Omifenwa, a teacher in the school who shared the video and pictures, praised the celebrant for being a leader, mother and friend.

She recalled how she met Jola after being posted to the private school during her NYSC.

"During my service year(NYSC),i was posted to a private school. And with the challenges that come with serving in a private school, i didn't know what to expect, as i was also pregnant with my second son, she wrote."

"I thank God we had a woman like Mrs Jola in the school, i call her my NYSC Mummy."

On the birthday surprise, the teacher told Legit.ng that it wasn't a one-man show.

"I am not the only one that organized the surprise party for her. In fact, I am not even the mastermind, one of the teachers came up with the idea and reached out to me to be part of the planning, she said."

