There are first times for everything and the joy of a young girl taking steps with her legs held no bounds

A video that has now gone viral showed the sweet moment 7-year-old Abigail walked with her legs for the first time in her life

The cerebral palsy warrior struggled delightedly without aid as she managed to move her feet much to the amazement of her dad

A video of a young girl making her first steps with her legs for the first time has melted hearts on social media.

Young Abigail, a cerebral palsy warrior, has been living with the disorder and moved about with walking aids up until she clocked 7.

She looked delighted to walk for the first time Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @amazingabigailgrace

5 years ago, medics said she'd never walk again

A short video shared on her Instagram page showed the kid make her first steps unaided in the sitting room of what looks like her family home.

To the delight of her father who watched speechlessly, Abigail who medics said 5 years ago that she would never walk again moved with her legs.

The kid had a lovely countenance as she took on the challenge of crossing from one end of the small room area to the other.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is said to be the most common cause of motor disabilities in childhood and is caused by abnormal brain development or injury to the developing brain of a child - brain damage usually happens before birth or during the first years of life, CDC reports.

Netizens show support for the young girl

@marjolainerx said:

"Amazing. Thank you for sharing this precious moment. So happy for Abby !"

@aivlis4954 stated:

"AMAZING, something most of us take for granted, there'll be no stopping her now❤️❤️ the look on her face says it all."

@nannydebs wrote:

"Yay Abby!!! Tears of joy watching this .. what a strong and wonderful girl you are."

@colemantrio opined:

"Yes!!!! Thank you for sharing- I have a 2 year old with CP. love seeing things like this happen!"

@nationalparkcapable thought:

"Totally crying over here ❤️❤️❤️ sooo amazing ❤️ I know that moment as a mama you just be so proud . I hear the story from my mom the first time I walked with cerebral palsy and the drs thought I’d never walk . Sharing your guys journey is so beautiful."

