A video of a little Nigerian girl vibing passionately to Portable's Zazu song has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The little girl showcased the sharpness of her intellect as he vibed to the trending song word for word effortlessly

Many have argued that it wasn't right to expose the little girl to such a song and thus knocked her parents for it

A trending clip of a little girl vibing to Portable song Zazoo Zeh has stirred more of condemnation than commendation from netizens.

Despite the smartness the kid displayed in passionately vibing to the song, many were not having it.

She sang it with passion Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv, @portablebaeby

The kid, in a clip shared online, gesticulated energetically as she showed off hand moves in rhythm to the song in play in the background.

She then went on to sing along and showed great mastery of the lyrics as she copied Olamide's verses in the song word for word.

At some point, she tried to get a little kid beside her to vibe to the song and left the child to continue vibing on her own.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@chineyduru commented:

"The way some parents let kids memorise nonsense eh just for likes, how can a child know all the songs lik this if that is not what dey play everytim. Let's b careful with what we let kids do."

@el_goddessa wrote:

"When I small like this,na National Anthem I Dey sing everyday koz I wanted to be the president of NigeriaPokotua Zeh."

@iam_ikehvivian stated:

"Why expose a child to this type of song at such tender age! Dat she had to knw the lyrics! Look at how smart the young girl is yet her smartness and intelligence is channeled the wrong way! Wake up parent!! Wake up."

@callme_iruka reacted:

"I can’t even sing normal song word to word talk more of this very song , see how how baby girl was singing it word to word .. Shame unto me."

@som_miles thought:

"They need to call this baby to order… is too early for Zaazu in her life … I don’t want to see Awwwn."

Welder boys vibe to Zazu song in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that welder boys left their boss' work as they vibed to Zazu song.

In the video shared on Facebook by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef, one of the boys recreated Portable's signature dance moves while another lip-synced Olamide's part in the song.

Two shirtless boys came together at some point in the video to showcase perfect leg moves as they flowed with the beats of the song.

The concluding part of the adorable video was a free-for-all dance as the boys maximized the available space before them.

