APM senatorial candidate Olufemi Ajadi called for greater recognition of teachers at the NUT Oluyole branch 60th anniversary in Ibadan

Oluyole LGA chairman Olatunji revealed his administration had consistently sponsored NUT branch activities and was approached to fund a building project

Oyo NUT chairman Fatahi declared the union's full support for all APM candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections

Olufemi Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, has called on Nigerians to give teachers the recognition they deserve for shaping lives and building society through education.

Ajadi made the appeal at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oluyole branch, held in Ibadan, Oyo State. He told attendees that teachers had helped produce leaders and professionals now working across every sector of the country, and that their contributions warranted both appreciation and material support.

The senatorial hopeful has been backing the NUT Oluyole branch's ongoing building project and used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to teacher welfare, saying he hoped to do even more for the union if voters send him to the Senate in 2027.

Oluyole LGA chairman backs teachers

Oluyole Local Government Chairman and APM House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Akeem Olatunji, also addressed the gathering. He greeted Ajadi, senatorial campaign director-general Hon. Sikiru Oyedele Sanda, and Olayide Muyideen Popoola, known as Settle, who he described as his likely successor in the December 2026 local government election.

Olatunji said the right way to honour a good person was to return the kindness shown, and urged residents of Oluyole to show that same spirit by supporting and celebrating teachers. He disclosed that his administration had been funding NUT Oluyole branch activities since he took office, and that the council had also been approached to contribute to the union's building construction project.

He encouraged teachers to back continuity in Oyo State so that the progress already made could be protected. Olatunji also pledged that if he, Ajadi, and other APM legislative candidates won in 2027 and took office, they would formally honour teachers at the next Teachers' Day celebration.

NUT Oyo chairman declares support for APM

Oyo State NUT Chairman Hamzat Ajibola Fatahi described teachers as people who notice and welcome positive change even when they have endured hardship. He contrasted past concerns about irregular salary payments with what he called the current arrangement, where teachers receive their salaries on the 25th of every month.

Fatahi then went further, announcing that the union was throwing its weight behind the APM at the 2027 polls.

"On behalf of the entire members of teachers of Oyo State, we are all voting for all APM candidates in 2027," he said.

The 60th anniversary brought together education stakeholders to recognise the teaching profession's role in community development, while amplifying calls for sustained welfare improvements for educators across Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng