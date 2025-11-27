Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi urged that technocrats, not political appointees, lead Nigeria’s sports sector

A prominent sports stakeholder, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, has urged that technocrats, rather than political appointees, be placed at the helm of Nigeria’s sports sector.

She stressed that professional expertise is crucial if the country hopes to reverse its declining sports fortunes.

"Why Nigeria's Sport Sector Needs Technocratic Leadership," Aderonke Explains Amid Decline

Source: Original

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Big Sports Dialogue 0.1 on Monday, 24 November, at Villa Doom, Ikoyi, Lagos, Atoyebi said:

“Meaningful reform in our sports sector can only happen when professionals who understand the demands of the industry are appointed to lead. Technocrats can develop realistic blueprints, implement them effectively, and remain accountable.”

Infrastructure remains a major challenge

Atoyebi highlighted the poor state of sports infrastructure as a key barrier to progress, noting that no transformation is possible without modern and well-maintained facilities.

“Other countries have advanced by investing in infrastructure that supports athlete development. Nigeria must do the same to remain competitive internationally,” she added.

Women’s sports demand attention

The sports executive also expressed disappointment over the persistent neglect of women’s sports, despite female athletes winning more international honours than their male counterparts.

She called for stronger institutional support and greater visibility for women in sport.

“Our female athletes have consistently delivered results on the global stage. It is high time their achievements translate into tangible support,” Atoyebi said.

Optimism for change

Reflecting on the dialogue, Atoyebi praised the organisers for providing a platform for candid discussion and expressed hope that the next edition would show measurable progress on the recommendations made.

“I am optimistic that by the next session, we will begin to see tangible signs that many of these proposals are being implemented,” she said.

