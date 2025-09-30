Violent crime surged in Nigeria’s capital in 2024, with 268 armed robberies and 104 kidnappings reported by the FCT Police Command

Commissioner Olatunji Disu said the statistics, released after the killing of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, reflect both the scale of insecurity and a 15% drop in overall crime

Fatal “one-chance” taxi robberies and high-profile homicides depicted the urgency of improved policing across Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command recorded a 15% reduction in overall crime incidents in 2024, despite a troubling rise in violent offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, and “one-chance” taxi robberies.

Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, disclosed the figures during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, noting that the statistics followed a series of high-profile killings in the capital.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death highlights surge in homicide and “one-chance” taxi robberies in Nigeria’s capital. Photo credit: Somotochukwu Maduagwu/Nigerian Police/X

Source: Twitter

Disu confirmed that the command handled 268 armed robbery cases in 2024, resulting in the arrest of 132 suspects.

Among the victims was Bashir Dauda, popularly known as “DJ Bash,” who was killed during an armed robbery on 23 September 2025. In another incident, robbers invaded Efab Estate in May 2025, tying up security guards during the attack.

The commissioner stated that the spike in armed robbery cases was part of a broader pattern of urban violence that intensified following the killing of Somtochukwu Maduagwu in her Katampe home on 29 September 2025.

Over 100 cases and 216 arrests

The police recorded 104 kidnapping cases in 2024, with 216 suspects arrested.

Disu said 68 victims were rescued during the year, attributing the success to improved tactical operations and intelligence-led policing.

263 cases and fatalities reported

Disu reported 263 “one-chance” robbery cases, criminal acts typically involving fake taxi operators—with 71 suspects arrested.

He confirmed that 19 victims were rescued, while others, including Freda Arnong, were killed in such attacks. Arnong’s death occurred during a “one-chance” robbery in July 2025.

The commissioner noted that over 100 “one-chance” cases have been reported in Abuja since 2015, many of them fatal.

Homicide, cybercrime, and fraud: Arrests and prosecutions

In 2024, the FCT recorded 68 homicide cases, with 78 suspects arrested. Disu said the command also handled 32 cybercrime cases, resulting in 15 arrests. Fraud remained a major concern, with 385 cases and 422 arrests.

Burglary and cultism also featured prominently in the year’s crime statistics. The police documented 73 burglary cases with 20 arrests, and 38 cultism-related incidents leading to 59 arrests.

Disu acknowledged that 68 cases of police misconduct were reported in 2024, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve internal accountability. Additionally, 127 car theft cases were recorded, with 64 suspects arrested.

Poverty and unemployment in FCT

The commissioner’s briefing comes amid persistent socioeconomic challenges. Official figures show that 46% of FCT residents live below the poverty line, while youth unemployment stands at 40.4%. These conditions have been linked to rising insecurity and criminal activity.

Despite the grim backdrop, Disu maintained that the FCT Police Command achieved a 15% reduction in crime between 2023 and 2024.

He said the statistics were compiled following the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, whose killing depicted the urgency of enhanced security measures.

Abuja crime statistics reveal troubling spike in youth-targeted violence and urban poverty-driven offences. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpie/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

How Arise News TV anchor died

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, known affectionately as Sommie, has sparked widespread grief and outrage following disturbing revelations about the circumstances surrounding her final moments.

According to her colleagues, Maduagwu was taken to Maitama General Hospital after an incident involving armed robbers who reportedly stormed her residential area in large numbers.

Ojy Okpe, speaking on the Arise News Morning Show, alleged that the hospital refused to treat her due to a lack of identification.

Source: Legit.ng