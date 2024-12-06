Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Honourable AbdulRasheed Kashamu has said the Ogun state house of assembly will thoroughly go through the N1.055tn Ogun State 2025 budget presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Governor Abiodun presented a budget of N1,054,542,020,147.47 for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 4.

Kashamu said the assembly will go through the budget and make sure it is beneficial to the people Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

Kashamu said the lawmakers will make sure the budget is beneficial to the people of Ogun State before they pass it into law.

As reported by the Guardian, Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, and Minority Whip of the state assembly said the lawmaker will have a budget retreat to properly look at the 2025 budget.

“The legislature and the executive have always had a good relationship. Now this is the start of a new season, 2025, and we will do the needful now that the governor has presented the budget.

“On our own part, we will go through it and make sure it is beneficial to every citizen of Ogun State. We have been collaborating and that is the essence of what has happened here.

“Like I said, we will take the budget and look at it. We are going to have our budget retreat and we are going to do what we need to do before passing it.”

Governor Abiodun gives ₦2.5m to 85-year-old PhD graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abiodun gifted cash of N2.5 million to 85-year-old Dr Cecilia Akintayo.

Akintayo is being celebrated for bagging a doctorate in education at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ogun State.

According to the governor, Akintayo is a source of motivation and inspiration for young people to always pursue academic excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng