Senator Shehu Sani commends Ben Murray-Bruce for supporting Chidimma, the 2024 Miss Universe first runner-up, boosting Nigeria’s global image

Murray-Bruce’s Youth Support: Ben Murray-Bruce’s backing of Chidimma highlights his commitment to empowering Nigerian youth

Chidimma’s Success Highlights Nigeria’s Talent: Chidimma’s achievement showcases Nigerian talent on the global stage, sparking national pride

Following Adetshina Chidimma’s impressive performance as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, Shehu Sani, a distinguished Nigerian senator and former lawmaker, has publicly commended Ben Murray-Bruce for his pivotal role in supporting the beauty queen.

In a statement shared on social media, Sani expressed his admiration for the efforts made by Murray-Bruce, a former senator and media mogul, in helping elevate Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.

Ben Bruce hailed over commitment to ensuring Miss Universe victory for Nigeria Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Sani’s tweet read,

“Distinguished Senator @benmurraybruce deserves special commendation for the Chidimma Miss Universe first runner-up success. You have raised Nigeria higher. Kudos.”

Ben Murray-Bruce, known for his advocacy and philanthropic work, has been a strong supporter of Nigerian youth, particularly those striving to achieve excellence in various fields.

His backing of Chidimma throughout her Miss Universe journey was crucial, offering both financial support and public endorsement.

The Nigerian beauty queen’s achievement not only shines a light on her personal dedication but also on the growing influence of Nigerian talent on the global stage.

Sani's tweet below:

What Nigerians said about Chidimma’s name

Legit.ng previously reported a video of Chidimma announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria divided Nigerian netizens.

Recall that some Nigerians asked questions about her name and ancestral root. This was after South Africans openly supported the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng