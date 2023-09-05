The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) begins a two-day warning strike today, Tuesday, September 5. The labour union is protesting against the government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

The union rejected moves to avert the strike, explaining that it was necessary to protest the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, which it said would devastate ordinary Nigerians.

