NLC Warning Strike Begins Nationwide Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Pains: Live Updates
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) begins a two-day warning strike today, Tuesday, September 5. The labour union is protesting against the government’s removal of fuel subsidy.
The union rejected moves to avert the strike, explaining that it was necessary to protest the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, which it said would devastate ordinary Nigerians.
Legit.ng provides live updates of how the strike plays out nationwide. Stay tuned.
NLC strike: Access Bank, UBA, Zenith, Other Nigerian Banks to close branches
The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) on Monday issued a statement saying all bank branches would be shut ahead of NLC's two-day warning strike.
Want to know more about this? Read the full story here.
TUC opts out of NLC 2-day warning strike
This may serve as a little relief to the federal government.
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) said it will not take part in the nationwide warning strike action called by the NLC.
Catch up with the full story here.
FG's move to stop the strike failed
The NLC, on Monday, September 4, shunned the negotiation meeting called by President Bola Tinubu to stop the union from embarking on the two-day warning strike.
President Tinubu's minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, convened the meeting to avert the strike that the organised labour had declared.
Read the full story here.