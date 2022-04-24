Following the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on Friday, April 22, traditionalists on Saturday performed burial rites onthe departed monarch.

Before the traditionalists, particularly the Sango devotees, began the rites, the Chief Imam of Oyo, Mas’ud Adebayo, had led Muslims to perform Janazah (funeral prayers before internment) on the body of the Alaafin inside the palace.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, died on Friday, April 22, at 83. Photo credit: Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III

Afterwards, Sango devotees were later seen carrying the remains from Ode Aro part of the palace into the Oba Adeyemi III Hall, where they initially covered the “sleeping” monarch with a mat before forming a circle around the remains, Premium Times reported.

As the remains were carried, the devotees chanted dirges and eulogies of Sango, whom an Alaafin embodies, according to Yoruba mythology.

Curfew imposed ahead of burial rites

Security operatives later enforced a curfew in Oyo town ahead of the final burial ritual which started place at 9pm.

According to BBC Yoruba, the burial ritual was concluded at midnight at Bara, regarded as the abode of late Alaafins.

It was, however, gathered that the ritual was performed behind closed-doors as journalists were asked to leave.

According to the traditionalists, the final burial rites would be concluded at Bara.

Where is Bara?

Bara is said to be the burial/spiritual site where late Alaafins are buried. It's reported that iconic Yorùbá historical figures such as Aláàfin Aólẹ̀, Onisile, Ajagbo and Ọbalókun were buried there, according to Olongo Africa.

“When a new Aláàfin was to be installed, the Aláàfin-elect must come here to worship the past Aláàfins. And that’s when he could be recognised in Ọ̀yọ́ Ilé," Akínwùmí Ògúndìran, Chancellor’s Professor and Professor of Africana Studies, Anthropology and History at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, USA, was quoted as saying.

However, Premium Times cited some traditionalists and royals as saying that the monarch will not be buried at Bara.

Instead, some rites will be performed and the remains will be returned to the palace for final rituals.

As journalists and others were not allowed to witness the rituals, it's only the traditionalists who can confirm where the monarch was finally laid to rest.

