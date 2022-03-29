New Developments Emerge as Terrorists Bomb Abuja-Kaduna Train Carrying Hundreds of Passengers (LIVE UPDATES)
Suspected terrorists on Monday night, March 28, attacked a Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers.
The train left Abuja at about 6pm and was heading to Kaduna when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities, according to Premium Times.
Legit.ng gathers that the terrorists, also referred to as bandits, planted explosives on the train track.
Upon forcing the train to stop, they started firing gunshots at passengers as they tried to open the doors.
The Kaduna state government and the Nigeria Railway Corporation have confirmed the tragic incident.
However, the extent of damage, that is the number of those killed, injured or kidnapped, is yet to be ascertained.
Legit.ng gathers that the terrorists, also referred to as bandits, planted explosives on the train track.
Tinubu says Over 60 people killed
While Legit.ng cannot independently confirm the figure, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while cancelling the colloquium claimed over 60 people killed.
He said:
“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on the train between Kaduna and Abuja."
Osinbajo Cancels Trip to Lagos for Tinubu’s Birthday, Heads to Kaduna
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna, hours after the attack.
According to a tweet by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was on his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium but had to detour to Kaduna this on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by the attack.
List of injured passenbers emerge
The list of injured passengers have emerged.
This comes as the managing-director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicated that seven people died.
Tinubu Cancels 13th Annual Colloquium
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cancelled the colloquium organised in commemoration of his 70th birthday.
The former governor of Lagos state made this known shortly after his arrival at the colloquium on Tuesday, March 29.
Tinubu said the event could not continue following a deadly attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train.
Doctor in Abuja-Kaduna Rail Attack Dies
Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a dental surgeon, has died from the wounds she sustained in the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.
Shortly after the attack, Chinelo had posted on her Twitter handle that she was shot in the train while calling for prayers from her followers.
Her tweet elicited various reactions on the microblogging platform as some tweeps empathised with her, while others described it as fake news.
Former Deputy Governor Shot in Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack
Former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was among those shot during an attack on the Kaduna-bound train.
Kaduna government confirms fatalities
The Kaduna state government has confirmed fatalities but did not say the number of people killed so far.
In a statement released by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, on Tuesday, March 29, the state government said the evacuation of the trapped passengers has been concluded.
Search and rescue operations , however, continued.