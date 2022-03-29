Suspected terrorists on Monday night, March 28, attacked a Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers.

The train left Abuja at about 6pm and was heading to Kaduna when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities, according to Premium Times.

Legit.ng gathers that the terrorists, also referred to as bandits, planted explosives on the train track.

Upon forcing the train to stop, they started firing gunshots at passengers as they tried to open the doors.

The Kaduna state government and the Nigeria Railway Corporation have confirmed the tragic incident.

However, the extent of damage, that is the number of those killed, injured or kidnapped, is yet to be ascertained.

