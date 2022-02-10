Regina Daniels was seen at the National Assembly on Wednesday, February 9, with some top senators

The Nollywood actress disclosed that she accompanied her husband, Ned Nwoko, to the chamber to present a bill on malaria eradication

The couple is presently making moves to see the birth of an Act that will help kick out the disease from Nigeria completely

A prominent Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, on Wednesday, February 9, accompanied her husband, Ned Nwoko, to the National Assembly.

Regina on her Instagram page revealed that the mission at the legislative body was to present what she called the Malaria Bill for consideration and approval.

She is hoping that the red chamber will make approve the bill and make it an act that will help in the eradication of the disease across Nigeria.

The young actress shared photos of herself, Nwoko, and some lawmakers including the deputy Senate president, Senate Ovie Omo-Agege.

She wrote on her page:

"I accompanied my husband to the National Assembly to present a Bill for an Act to establish an Agency that will handle the eradication of malaria in Nigeria."

Some persons have been led into believing that the talented actress is now a senator or at least is considering to be on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to which her husband belongs.

