Diamond Platnumz shared a cryptic Instagram story post about ingratitude, sparking widespread breakup rumours with wife Zuchu

Legit.ng confirmed the Tanzanian couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram, deepening speculation about their relationship

Fans flooded social media with reactions, with many questioning the state of their marriage just months after welcoming a baby

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has set the internet abuzz after posting a loaded message on his Instagram story, with fans quickly linking it to a possible rift between him and his wife, Zuchu.

The cryptic post appeared on Friday, 17 October 2026, and carried a pointed message about self-love and ingratitude. Diamond wrote:

Reactions as Diamond Platnumz posts cryptic message as he sparks fresh breakup rumour with wife, Zuchu. Photo credit@diamondplanumz/@offifialzuuchu

Source: Instagram

"Learn how to love yourself, cause these motherfvckers won't gonna be grateful no matter how much you gonna love them."

The timing of the post raised eyebrows, especially as Legit.ng confirmed that both Diamond and Zuchu have unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the already circulating breakup rumours.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu's relationship timeline

Fans drag Diamond Platnumz over cryptic message amid breakup rumour with wife. Photo credit@diamondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot traditionally in 2025, though their union was not without drama. Speculation about a possible split surfaced earlier this year, only to be quieted when Zuchu unveiled her baby bump and later welcomed a child with the singer.

Now, just months after that milestone, the couple appear to be at odds again, with their social media behaviour once again drawing public attention and concern.

Here is the Instagram post about the singer and his wife that got fans talking:

Fans react to Diamond Platnumz's post

Followers were quick to weigh in, with reactions ranging from amusement to concern:

@fatiha.a__:

"'Won't gonna be greatful', Diamond pleaseeeeeee"

@faithsylvia:

"They want to release a song."

@motunoflagos: "

You never see anything."

@kwemarablessing:

"On second thought, I know something is coming, this is what they do @boxpodtv"

@mma_gold02:

"This two no Dey tire for quarrel??"

@queenbeekeh:

"Which day una do naming ceremony."

@ogebreenda:

"Una go traumatize woman finish come Dey say learn how to be greateful"

Some fans remained sceptical, suggesting the whole episode could be a publicity stunt ahead of a new music release, while others expressed genuine worry about the couple's dynamic, particularly given that they recently became parents.

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond was impressed with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng