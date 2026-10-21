Pastor Joseph Acheampong, Southern Ontario Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in Canada, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2026

The Church of Pentecost Canada announced his death on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, on behalf of Chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye

Church leadership called on members to pray for his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, their four children, and the wider family

The Church of Pentecost Canada is mourning the loss of one of its senior figures after Pastor Joseph Acheampong, who served as Area Head of the Southern Ontario Area, died on Sunday, 18 October 2026. He was 62 years old.

The church's Canadian branch broke the news two days later, on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, through an official statement on its Facebook page.

Sad news hits Church of Pentecost Canada as area head Pastor Joseph Acheampong dies. Credit: The Church of Pentecost Canada Inc

Source: Instagram

The announcement was made on behalf of Chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, the International Executive Council, National Head Apostle Ransford Obeng Gyamfi, and the National Executive Committee.

Church Calls for prayer and solidarity

In their statement, Pentecost leaders described the moment as one of profound grief, urging members and well-wishers to stand beside the pastor's family during an extraordinarily painful time.

The church specifically requested prayers for his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, and their four children, two daughters and two sons.

The call for support also extended to the congregation in Hamilton, the Southern Ontario Area, and the entire Church of Pentecost community across Canada.

The statement concluded with a verse from Psalm 116:15: "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."

Who Was Pastor Joseph Acheampong?

Pastor Acheampong was born in Offinso, in Ghana's Ashanti Region, and joined the Church of Pentecost in 1992 while in the Darkuman District of Greater Accra.

He began holding formal roles within the church in 1995, eventually rising to lead the Southern Ontario Area, a position he held until his passing.

Church of Pentecost Canada area head Pastor Joseph Acheampong dies, leaving many in mourning. Credit: The Church of Pentecost Canada Inc

Source: Instagram

Before entering full-time ministry, he worked in the sales department of Heavy Duty Parts, a Toronto-based company. He also served as a diplomat with Alliance Française and was enrolled in a degree programme at Above and Beyond Christian Counselling Academy.

His wife, Mrs Ama Sekyere Acheampong, is a registered nurse who trained at Humber College and the University of New Brunswick, and holds a master's degree in leadership from Trinity University of Vancouver.

Lisa Mutambo dies at 25

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lisa Mutambo, a 25-year-old Zambian model and hotel ambassador, reportedly collapsed at her residence in Kalundu, Lusaka, following a night out with two female friends.

According to reports, Mutambo had spent the evening socialising at a hotel and a drinking spot in Lusaka before her boyfriend drove her home. However, shortly after returning to her residence, Lisa collapsed, leaving those around her shocked by the sudden turn of events.

Zambia Police confirmed that no physical injuries were found on her body as investigations were launched to establish the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. Authorities are expected to examine the events leading up to her collapse to determine what may have happened.

Source: Legit.ng