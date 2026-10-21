An old interview clip of popular skit maker Broda Shaggi resurfaced, revealing a near-fatal accident he suffered as a student

Broda Shaggi disclosed that he was hospitalised for three months after the fall, with his jaw badly injured

He also opened up about a heartbreaking moment when he almost dropped out of university after missing a rare trip to Russia

A resurfaced interview clip of Nigerian skit maker Broda Shaggi has got fans emotional after he opened up about surviving a devastating fall from a three-storey building and how his family rallied around him during the darkest period of his life.

In the clip, which began circulating on Instagram on Tuesday, October, 20, 2026, the comedian recalled the harrowing incident that happened while he was still a student. He spent roughly three months in hospital recovering, and his jaw suffered severe damage during the fall.

Reactions as Broda Shaggi recalls falling from high-rise building while growing up. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

"I had an accident. I fell from a three-storey building. In school. My jaw here was open. You could see — like, you know, it was crazy," he said.

Broda Shaggi's mother and grandmother drop everything

What made his account especially moving was the sacrifice his mother and grandmother made. According to the skit maker, his mother shut down her business entirely to be at his side throughout his recovery, while his grandmother stopped going to the market to stay with him full-time.

After he recovered, his family ensured he relocated to Lagos to complete his secondary school education and later finish his university programme.

Broda Shaggi's old interview where he spoke about his growing resurfaces after he resumed back on social media. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Broda Shaggi: Russia visa ended everything

Broda Shaggi also shared a lesser-known chapter of his story, one that pushed him close to dropping out entirely. While studying, he linked up with a theatre troupe from Abeokuta that was preparing to perform at a carnival in Russia. The group of 12 travelled from Abeokuta to Ife to rehearse and prepare for the trip.

When they visited the embassy, however, only Broda Shaggi was granted a visa out of all 12 participants. Unable to travel alone, the entire opportunity fell through.

"I was the only one who was given the visa. And I can't travel alone," he recalled.

Here is the Instagram video of the content creator speaking about his past accident:

Fans react to Broda Shaggi's story

The clip drew an outpouring of gratitude from fans, many of whom praised God for the comedian's survival:

@sabiigirlfashion wrote:

"Thank God for preserving you"

@anita_ifeoma shared:

"Omoo,, Thank God for his life"

@adima.promise stated:

"Thank God For your life Shaggi"

Broda Shaggi returns to social media

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian skit maker and actor Broda Shaggi returned to Instagram after months away from social media following a shooting incident in Ogun State that left him injured.

On Monday, October 19, 2026, the comedian broke his silence, revealing that the incident occurred in March 2026. He also promised to give fans a full account of what happened, leaving many eager to hear his side of the story.

His unexpected return sparked reactions across social media, with celebrities and fans flooding his comment section with supportive messages, prayers, and words of encouragement as they welcomed him back.

Source: Legit.ng