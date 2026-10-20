Chef Chi returned to Instagram on 18 October 2026 with a vibrant food post after a long period of keeping a low profile on the platform

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang quickly recreated Chef Chi's banana bread and announced she had already started receiving orders from customers

Davido's wife Chioma noticed the viral moment and dropped a telling reaction in Queen's comments section

Chef Chi's return to social media has set off a sweet chain of events, and a BBNaija star is now cashing in on it.

Chioma Rowland Adeleke, the culinary personality and wife of Afrobeats superstar Davido, had been largely quiet on Instagram for a prolonged period following the painful loss of her son, Ifeanyi.

BBNaija Queen sparks buzz as Chioma reacts to her banana bread recipe. Credit: @davido, @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

She came back to the platform a few weeks ago but posted sparingly, until Sunday, 18 October 2026, when she shared a vibrant food collage that stopped her followers mid-scroll.

The spread featured an impressive display of dishes and ingredients: banana bread, strawberry banana bread, rice, fruit salad, chicken, raw meat, fish, and spaghetti, giving her audience a full window into her culinary world.

Davido himself was the first to comment, responding with a cheeky "Well, we are waiting," which immediately had fans laughing and sharing.

BBNaija Queen recreates Chef Chi's banana bread

Within hours of that post going live, BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang, who runs a mini fast food outlet called Sweet Mumi Bakery, stepped into action.

Filming from what appears to be a commercial kitchen in Lagos, she announced that her bakery had been flooded with banana bread orders following Chef Chi's post.

In the video, Queen explained that while the bakery had always offered banana bread with banana toppings, she was now officially adopting Chef Chi's approach by adding strawberries to the mix.

She went further to reveal that customers could request the new option simply by asking for "Chef Chi's banana bread," signalling just how much weight the original creator's name carries.

"We have different types of banana bread at the bakery, right? We have banana bread with chocolate chip toppings, coconut flex toppings. And now we have banana bread with banana toppings and strawberries," she said in the clip.

Watch Queen's Sweet Mumi Bakery recreate Chef Chi's banana bread:

Chef Chi's reaction catches attention

What truly sent the moment viral, however, was what happened next. Chef Chi spotted Queen's update and dropped a reaction in the comments: "😁🥰" — two simple emojis that were enough to send fans into a frenzy, interpreting the response as her blessing the whole thing.

The exchange offered a warm, lighthearted glimpse of Chef Chi engaging publicly again, and fans were clearly here for it.

Davido’s Chioma and BBNaija Queen make headlines over a viral banana bread recipe. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng