Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has shared a video post with her followers about God using people to discredit one to push them to their destiny

The video post comes amid a recent allegation by the actress' former husband, who recently took to social media to cry out for help

Many netizens have read meanings to Judy's new post as they dragged her in the comment section

Nigerian actress Judy Austin, who is also the second wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, has shared a cryptic post after being called out by her former husband, Mr Obasi.

Judy shared a video post where the speaker talked about how God would use people to discredit one so that they can take their throne.

Netizens drag Judy Austin over cryptic post. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

According to the speaker:

“God will use people being against you to move you into your purpose. That’s why you shouldn’t take it personally. You need a Judas kiss to reach your destiny. You need people to throw you into the pit, push you down, discredit you so you can take your throne.”

See the post below:

Netizens continue to drag Judy Austin

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Judy's post, see them below:

grace.suff:

"God will push you out and May will take back her throne. God is using people to fight May's battle. You are the one using what is not urs."

fabrics_by_liz:

"Wow.. how u think is unsettling... u need God and not betrayal my dear.. Its true the devil give gifts.. but nothing is free with him ( the Devil)."

_tshianda:

"Rest Abeg."

chigatibam:

"Not in your case love."

evelyn.onuoha1610:

"Funicator is mentioning God , you do not have fear by using the name of God in vain, If you have the spirit of God in you, you will never cost pain for others , your husband is calling you. You pack out with two children to enter the one another woman has furnish, you are not ashame yokozuna like you."

Judy Austin's first hubby cries out

Judy Austin was in the news after the secret of how she got with her current husband, Yul Edochie, was out in the open.

The actress used to be married to one Mr Obasi after she got pregnant at 19, and they had their second child in 2009.

According to reports, Obasi did everything to ensure Judy finally got into a university, and in 2012, she met filmmaker Yul.

Obasi still had access to his kids and took care of them until Yul paid Judy's bride price and cut him off even though they were still married by tradition.

