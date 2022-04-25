One of the late Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wives, Queen Ola has taken to social media to mourn his death

According to Ola, she married him at 19 and they were best friends until people figured out that she was his favourite

Ola expressed worry over the fact that she and her kids will never hear from the monarch again as well as how to tell her boys the sad news

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, died on Friday, April 22, and his demise has sparked reactions on and off social media.

One of the late king's ex-queen who left his palace while he was alive, Queen Ola has reacted to his death with a post on her Instagram page.

I thought it was a lie

Ola refused to believe that the Alaafin had passed away as she mentioned that she actually thought he would come back.

The ex-queen continued by revealing that she married the late king at the young age of 19 and they shared a really tight bond as best friends before people had ideas that she was his favourite.

According to her, their marriage flopped when her position with the late Alaafin became evident.

"The father of my kids, that I met at an impressionable age left when it was least expected. Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of a "Siamese", having been married to you at age 19, they are more that transfixed. We were practically best of friends but the moment they had an inklings about whom your favorite was, everything flopped."

The bereved ex-queen expressed worry over how to break the sad news to her sons as she wished she could have a moment to talk to the late Alaafin one more time.

Nigerians sympathize with queen Ola

pinky_kulu:

"May Allah forgive his short comings and grant him al Jannah."

kingronke:

"Stay strong sis."

realyomifabiyi:

"May his soul RIP. Accept my sincere condolences. Prayers and thoughts with his entire family and loved ones."

keemah_wears:

"Stay strong my beautiful queen."

xtyworld:

"May Allah comfort and be with you and the children. I've been thinking about you since the incident. ❤️"

