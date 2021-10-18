Less than a year after participating in the BBNaija reality show, pop star, Veeiye has finally unleashed her debut body of work. The project titled "Young and Reckless" is a testament to the artist's current state of mind and her age-long sonic tropes.

While she was at the house, the chantress never hid her vocal strength. Some critics believed she was in the house as a means of getting more exposure to her music.

Her pre-EP releases show an artist in tune with her sexuality; she says what she likes, uses expletive when necessary. The releases failed to elicit much reaction from the fans, but the story has changed since she participated at the 2020 BBNaija. She now rakes in numbers on streaming platforms.

Young & Reckless EP by Veeiye is a reflection of the artist's current state of mind. Credit: Veeiye

In" Young and Reckless", Veeiye exhibits traits peculiar to young blood—before life got to them. She is aggressive on songs like "Do lt" when she vowed to lie, cheat on her man. The guitar and low tempo opener is a tale of an unhappy and attention-starved girlfriend.

Afrobeats might be the popping sound. On this EP, Veeiye stuck to Rnb and Soul, with the former taking a large chunk of the project.

The cocky and boastful Veeiye is reflective of the Laycon assisted "Enter My Head". It shares themes with Olamide's I'm Going In off Rapsody album.

"Show" takes some cue from Fela Esque Afrobeat; the saxophone, rhythms, the heavy drums. Veeiye swiftly mixed love and party, ditching out a melodic tune.

Ladipoe becomes the heart purifier on "Forbidden Fruit". His flowery rap lines become the touch for Veeiye illumination, a potential break from her toxic boyfriend.

How Veeiye moved from slow sex to BD'SM on "No Time" remains a mystery. She paints with words and makes you a spectator in her bedroom show.

Veeiye's best time on the microphone is when she talks about love. Mark, it has copulation. She has a sonorous voice, mystic, and body to portray what she says.

Young and Reckless shows she is here to stay. Although it's her debut, she never exhibited any form of novelty, from her penmanship to the instrumental choice to the minimal collaborations. It shows an artist who is destined to be here for some minute.

Emmanuel Daraloye is a music journalist. He can be found via @Emmanuel Daraloye on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter.

