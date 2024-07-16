All eyes on the CBN as the value of Nigerian currency crashes again in the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets

Latest data shows that the naira depreciated by 0.86% in the official market but was stable in the black market

The fall of the naira will come as a big concern for the CBN despite recent intervention in the forex markets

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian naira has depreciated against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market despite the Central Bank's recent intervention, as it is getting closer to N1,600/$.

Data from FMDQ securities showed that the naira fell in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) to N1,577.29/$1 on Monday, July 15.

Naira is getting closer to N1600 a dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Monday’s exchange rate is 0.86% or N28.34 depreciation compared to last Friday’s closing price of N1,563.80/$1.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The latest fall of the naira comes despite an improvement in forex supply into the foreign exchange markets.

At the official market, the value of FX transactions improved by 21.4% or $27.03 million to $153.53 million from the $126.50 million posted in the last trading session.

Naira to pound, euro new exchange rate

The CBN of the naira witnessed a further decline against the pound sterling in the spot market during the session by N16.95, which settled at N2,034.74/£1 versus N2,017.79/£1.

The naira also depreciated against the euro in the official market by N11.73 to sell for N1,709.87/€1 versus N1,698.14/€1.

Similarly, the Nigerian currency declined in the unofficial black market, with traders quoting N1,570/$1 compared to the previous session’s rate of N1,560/$1.

CBN stops BDC funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN reportedly stopped funding for Bureau de Change Operators.

The move aims to test CBN’s reform template and minimise quick fixes in the FX market.

The CBN is reportedly reviewing significant policies to strengthen the implementation or tweak its reforms.

Source: Legit.ng