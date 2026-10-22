The BBC announced plans to shut down three of its channels as part of a £500 million savings drive over 2 years

BBC Three and BBC Scotland will stop broadcasting on television in spring 2027 and shift to online-only platforms

The BBC is targeting between 1,800 and 2,000 job cuts, with its news division already facing around 550 redundancies

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The BBC has announced it will close BBC Three, BBC Scotland, and Radio 4 Extra as part of a wide-ranging restructuring plan to save £500 million over the next two years.

BBC Three and BBC Scotland are set to end their television broadcasts in spring 2027, moving to online-only services.

BBC plans to move two television channels online and shut down Radio 4 Extra. Photo: VV Shots

Source: Getty Images

Radio 4 Extra will shut down entirely, although some of its programming will remain available on BBC Sounds.

Director-general Matt Brittin said the decisions were unavoidable given the pressure on the broadcaster's finances.

Brittin said:

"We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices."

He added that much of the content currently available on the channels would remain accessible through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

BBC Three and BBC Scotland move online

BBC Three, which caters to younger audiences and has produced shows such as Fleabag, Normal People and Gavin & Stacey, moved online once before in 2016 and returned to television in 2022.

Future commissions will be available on BBC iPlayer and YouTube, with the BBC saying it plans to increase investment in content aimed at younger viewers.

BBC Scotland, which launched in 2019 and carries Scottish news, sport, documentaries and entertainment, will also move to iPlayer. Some of its content will continue to air on BBC One and BBC Two in Scotland.

However, the BBC confirmed that Reporting Scotland: News at Seven would end when the television channel closes and would not continue online. Scottish viewers will still have access to Reporting Scotland, The Sunday Show and Debate Night.

Radio 4 Extra, which mainly broadcasts archive comedy, drama and documentaries, will close. However, The Daily Service will continue on BBC Sounds and local radio.

BBC targets up to 2,000 job cuts

Alongside the channel closures, the BBC is planning between 1,800 and 2,000 redundancies over two years.

BBC announces major programming changes Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Around 550 jobs have already been earmarked in its news division, with more than 30 roles targeted at BBC Sport. BBC News director Rachel Jupp also proposed savings of £5.5 million that could affect about 100 additional roles.

Former ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette argued that the plan focused on cutting distribution costs rather than content spending, noting that the BBC had lost 30% of its revenue over the past decade.

Entertainment trade union Equity, however, raised concerns about whether the broadcaster would still be able to meet its public service obligations after the cuts take effect.

DStv officially launches 5 new packages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv has overhauled its entire package structure, pricing and branding in South Africa, with the changes set to take effect in what the company describes as the most significant shake-up to its products in 15 years.

The broadcaster repositioned itself under French media giant Canal+, which completed its acquisition of DStv's parent company.

MultiChoice was acquired at the end of 2025 in a deal valued at more than R50 billion (N4.26 trillion).

Source: Legit.ng