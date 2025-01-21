The World Bank Group have sanctioned and blacklisted two Nigerian companies and their CEO over corruption

The companies, Viva Atlantic and Technology Hours and the CEO Norman, Bwuruk Didam, were debarred for 30 months by the global lender

The bank stated that the two firms and their CEO committed fraud involving the Nigerian government's National Social Safety Nets Project NSSNP

Two Nigerian firms, Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited, received a 30-month blacklisting from the World Bank Group for corrupt practices involving the National Social Safety Nets Project (NSSNP).

The World Bank said in a statement that the debarment was issued alongside Norman Bwuruk Didam, the firm’s managing director and chief executive officer.

The companies were sanctioned over NSSNP

The Nigerian government established the social safety net systems, targeting financial transfers to poor and vulnerable families.

Findings show violations of the World Bank’s anti-corruption procedure involving Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam.

A debarment makes firms or individuals unsuitable for involvement in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group.

The CEO and the two firms' blacklisting qualifies them for cross-debarment by other development banks

Didam acknowledges culpability

In their authorisation letter, the World Bank stated that Viva Atlantic and Didam showed a conflict of interest. They gained access to critical information from public officials, leading to fraudulent and corrupt practices.

According to reports, the firms and Didam have accepted culpability and agreed to meet specified integrity compliance conditions to be freed from debarment as part of their settlement agreements.

The report said that the settlement feature reduced the debarment periods due to the companies and the CEO’s cooperation with the World Bank Group’s investigation.

