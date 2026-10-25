Solar panels, inverters and lithium batteries are emerging as popular wedding gifts as Nigerian couples seek reliable electricity

Rising petrol prices, power cuts and cheaper solar technology are driving demand for alternatives to generators

Solar products now compete with household appliances at Alaba Market, but buyers are warned to check for counterfeits

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Solar panels, inverters and lithium batteries are becoming unlikely wedding gifts in Nigeria as families seek practical solutions to persistent electricity shortages and rising petrol prices.

Traditionally, newlyweds received household items such as refrigerators, televisions, cooking utensils and furniture. However, Nigeria's worsening electricity challenges are gradually changing what couples consider valuable wedding presents.

Nigerians turn to solar panels as gifts at weddings as Nigeria's power crisis persists. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

A Bloomberg report titled “In Nigeria, Solar Panels Are the New Wedding Gift” revealed that renewable energy equipment is increasingly appearing on wedding gift lists, reflecting the growing importance of reliable electricity in Nigerian homes.

For some newly married couples, the dream wedding gift is no longer an expensive refrigerator or television but a solar installation capable of keeping their homes powered during blackouts.

Nigerians embrace solar as wedding gifts

According to Bloomberg, couples are increasingly including solar panels, inverters and lithium batteries in their wedding registries alongside conventional household appliances.

The development highlights a shift in consumer priorities as electricity becomes a major consideration for families establishing new homes.

Rather than spending heavily on petrol generators and fuel, households are exploring solar systems that can provide electricity during outages.

Although the initial installation costs can be substantial, solar equipment offers households an opportunity to reduce their dependence on generators and recurring fuel expenses.

For newlyweds, receiving such equipment as wedding gifts could ease the financial burden of setting up a home.

High petrol prices drive demand for solar power

The report identified rising petrol prices, frequent electricity outages and the growing availability of cheaper Chinese-made solar technology as major factors behind the trend.

Nigeria's unreliable electricity supply has forced many households and businesses to depend on alternative power sources.

However, the cost of running petrol generators has made conventional backup electricity increasingly expensive.

Solar systems are consequently becoming attractive alternatives, particularly for households seeking more predictable electricity expenses.

Solar panels compete with generators at Alaba Market

At Lagos's popular Alaba International Market, the changing demand is also becoming visible.

Bloomberg reported that solar panels, lithium batteries and inverters now compete for market space with generators, refrigerators and televisions.

The report identified brands such as Deye and Felicity Solar among products available in the market.

However, it also raised concerns about counterfeit equipment bearing names similar to established brands, highlighting the need for buyers to verify product authenticity, Leadership reported.

From luxury purchase to household necessity

The growing preference for solar-powered wedding gifts reflects a broader transformation in how Nigerians approach household spending.

What was once considered an expensive luxury is increasingly viewed as essential infrastructure.

Nigerians leave pots and fridges and gift couples solar panels at weddings. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For couples beginning married life, the ability to keep lights, fans and essential appliances running during power failures may now be more valuable than traditional wedding presents.

The emerging trend also underscores how Nigeria's electricity crisis is reshaping everyday decisions, including how families celebrate marriages and support newlyweds.

How to start a solar installation business in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that for many Nigerian households and small businesses, reliable electricity remains an expensive necessity. Generators need fuel, outages interrupt work, and backup systems can disappoint when poorly installed.

For entrepreneurs with the right skills, these frustrations create an opening: a solar installation business that delivers dependable power and reliable after-sales support.

Source: Legit.ng