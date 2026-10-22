NERC has directed electricity distribution companies to repair or replace faulty meters within 48 hours of receiving complaints

Customers wrongfully disconnected from electricity must not pay reconnection fees and are entitled to energy credits as compensation

Consumers can report unresolved complaints to NERC Forum Offices after 15 days or approach their state electricity regulator where applicable

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to repair or replace faulty meters within 48 hours of receiving complaints, while warning against wrongful disconnections and illegal reconnection charges.

The commission disclosed this in a metering factsheet outlining the responsibilities of electricity distribution companies and the rights of consumers.

NERC Gives DisCos 48 Hours to Fix Faulty Electricity Meters, Announces Rules for Customers

Source: UGC

On faulty meters, NERC stated, “Faulty meter? It must be repaired or replaced within 48 hours of being reported”.

According to NERC, the directive aims to ensure customers can accurately monitor their electricity consumption and reduce disputes caused by faulty meters and billing issues.

NERC explains customers’ rights over disconnections

The regulator also reiterated that electricity distribution companies must not charge customers reconnection fees if their power supply was disconnected wrongfully.

“Wrongfully disconnected? You cannot be charged a reconnection fee,” the commission stated in the factsheet.

Beyond restoring electricity supply, affected customers are entitled to compensation for wrongful disconnections.

NERC explained that consumers should receive energy credits equivalent to their average daily consumption for three months for every day they remain wrongfully disconnected.

“You are entitled to energy credits equivalent to your average daily consumption for three months, for every day you are wrongfully disconnected,” the commission stated.

The provision means customers affected by unlawful disconnections can seek both the restoration of their electricity supply and the prescribed energy credits.

The commission also outlined procedures for resolving connection disputes, noting that customers may be required to settle relevant disputes and pay applicable charges before their electricity supply is restored, subject to the prescribed rules.

Rules for estimated bills and unmetered customers

NERC further clarified the conditions under which distribution companies can issue estimated electricity bills.

According to the commission, DisCos may resort to estimated billing when they cannot obtain meter readings. It added that unmetered customers are protected by billing caps designed to prevent arbitrary charges.

These safeguards are intended to limit disputes over electricity bills, particularly among consumers who do not have functioning meters or whose consumption cannot be accurately recorded.

The commission's directives reinforce the responsibility of electricity distribution companies to follow established billing and service procedures while protecting consumers from unfair practices.

How customers can report electricity complaints

NERC advised customers experiencing billing disputes, faulty meters or other electricity-related problems to first contact the Customer Complaints Unit of their distribution company.

Consumers should ensure their complaints are acknowledged and keep relevant records to support any subsequent escalation.

Where a complaint remains unresolved after 15 days, customers can take the matter to the nearest NERC Forum Office for further consideration.

Consumers who are dissatisfied with the forum's decision may subsequently appeal to the commission's headquarters.

NERC Gives DisCos 48 Hours to Fix Faulty Electricity Meters, Announces Rules for Customers

Source: UGC

However, customers in states operating independent electricity regulatory commissions are expected to approach the relevant state regulator for guidance on the applicable complaint-resolution process.

The commission's guidelines provide consumers with channels to challenge billing disputes, wrongful disconnections and other service-related issues while holding electricity distribution companies accountable for their obligations.

Source: Legit.ng