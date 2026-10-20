The Federal Government has renewed its plan to deploy one million CNG-powered vehicles across Nigeria to reduce transportation costs

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, directed officials to accelerate vehicle conversions and expand refuelling infrastructure

The government hopes wider CNG adoption will lower fuel expenses for transport operators and make fares more affordable for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has renewed its push to deploy one million compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles nationwide, targeting lower transport costs through faster vehicle conversions and expanded refuelling infrastructure.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the directive in Abuja over the weekend while receiving progress reports from the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles and the Decade of Gas Secretariat.

FG moves to reduce transportation costs across Nigeria with 1 million CNG-powered vehicles

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the minister’s spokesman, Louis Ibah, Ekpo urged both bodies to identify priority areas for intervention, expand infrastructure and strengthen programmes to encourage the nationwide adoption of CNG.

FG Targets Lower Transport Costs Through CNG

Ekpo said the government was committed to ensuring that its autogas policy delivers practical benefits to Nigerians, particularly by reducing transportation costs following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

He noted that Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources could help lower transport expenses, boost domestic gas consumption and support economic growth.

The minister also emphasised the need to implement President Bola Tinubu’s directive to make transportation more affordable through the adoption of CNG-powered vehicles.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the initiative and expanding access to gas as an alternative fuel for road transportation.

CNG is generally cheaper than petrol on an energy-equivalent basis, making it a potential cost-saving option for commercial transport operators and private motorists.

However, the extent of the savings depends on the availability of refuelling stations, the cost of converting vehicles, a reliable gas supply and whether transport operators pass reduced fuel expenses on to passengers through lower fares.

CNG Initiative Plans More Infrastructure Investments

The Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, Ismaeel Ahmed, said the initiative would intensify investments and programmes to expand refuelling infrastructure and increase the number of vehicles converted to run on gas.

He explained that the effort was intended to make CNG more accessible to transport operators and help reduce transportation costs for millions of Nigerians.

The renewed push places greater emphasis on expanding the infrastructure needed to support the government's target of deploying one million CNG-powered vehicles nationwide.

FG moves to reduce transportation costs across Nigeria with 1 million CNG-powered vehicles

Source: UGC

Achieving the target will require coordinated efforts to increase conversion capacity, establish more refuelling facilities, and ensure transport operators can access affordable, dependable gas supplies.

The government hopes wider adoption of CNG will give motorists a cheaper alternative to petrol while easing the financial pressure of rising transport costs on households and businesses.

Source: Legit.ng