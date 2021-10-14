There is a need for the Buhari-led administration to compensate the Igbos for the losses they incurred during the civil war

This was the submission of the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday, October 13

Governor Uzodinma stated that persons from the geopolitical region lost a lot due to the large-scale destruction of properties at the time

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called on the federal government to establish a special fund for the compensation of Igbos over the devastation of the southeast zone during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

The governor made this request on Wednesday, October 13, during the zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation sharing formula convened by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), The Cable reports.

According to the Imo governor, the fund will provide financial help to persons who lost their livelihood, properties, and loved ones to the war, The Sun added.

He stated:

“I think the debacles of the civil war led the south-east into a deep poverty level; houses were burnt down, people were killed.

“Only recently, a special law was enacted as the North-East Development Commission, arising from the disaster of Boko Haram incidents. But the 30-month civil war that ended in 1970 left the south-east in a state of penury.”

Speaking further, Uzodinma noted that the current revenue allocation formula which was last reviewed in 1992 is outdated, adding that the region has suffered “great injustice” due to sharing pattern of revenue it generates.

